Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Parasite fame, who was found dead earlier this week from what seemed to be a suicide, was honored in a private burial in South Korea on Friday. The funeral home affiliated with Seoul National University Hospital hosted the event. Jeon Hye-jin, the actress who married Lee, looked heartbroken as she sobbed and held hands with her younger son while her older son held a picture of the deceased star.

The family and friends bid a final farewell to the "Parasite" star Lee Sun-kyun. A portrait of the South Korean actor was cradled by his eldest son, while his wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, was seen in tears. pic.twitter.com/feiSYP7twX — Mr NQV (@KidNqv) December 29, 2023

Also Read: Kylie Kelce Teases Travis Kelce About Turning Into a Cat Lover Since Dating Taylor Swift

As reported by The Sun, many of the actor's coworkers, including Gong Hyo-jin, Ryu Seung-ryong, and Lee Sung-min, attended the private funeral, which took place at the Seoul National University Hospital. Later, Hye-jin was seen embracing her boys and getting close to them before the late father and husband's corpse was carried to a cremation.

The 48-year-old South Korean actor was under investigation for possible usage of marijuana and other illicit substances throughout the year. On Wednesday, December 27, South Korean police informed NBC News that the actor had passed away and that his body had been discovered in a parked automobile in Seoul. Law enforcement reports that they located a charcoal briquette in Lee's passenger seat.

The 19 hours interrogation and the cause of passed away of 'Parasite' actor Lee Sun Kyun

"The sudden death of actor Lee Sun Kyun, known for his role in the globally acclaimed film 'Parasite,' has not only shocked the South Korean entertainment industry but also reverberated… pic.twitter.com/spavXRbs9H — Mr NQV (@KidNqv) December 27, 2023

Also Read: Here's What Travis Kelce Plans on Giving Up in His New Year Resolution : 'I'm Done With This'

According to several South Korean media sites, Sun-kyun's death is being investigated as a suicide. Authorities have opened an inquiry into his death, according to a report released on Wednesday by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency. As per the story, Sun-kyun was being looked into by authorities before he passed away over claims that he had used illicit narcotics while staying at the house of a hostess who worked at a South Korean club. Regarding the narcotics, Sun-kyun was initially questioned by police in October. After the first occurrence, the publication said that he passed two drug tests with a negative result.

After the drug usage accusations became public in October, the Parasite actor was set aside from other high-profile projects. His agency also issued a statement saying, "We can't express how heartbroken and sad we feel ... Please refrain from spreading speculation or false information (about him)."

Also Read: Andy Cohen Reveals He Became a Victim of Bank Fraud, Scammers Robbed Him of a 'Lot of Money’

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Petit - Handout

At 10.30 a.m. on Dec. 28, police in downtown Seoul discovered Sun-kyun dead in a vehicle close to Waryong Park. As per reports, he may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning. According to what his manager allegedly informed authorities, the actor had previously left a message at his Cheongdam-dong house that resembled a suicide note. After being unable to contact Sun-kyun, his manager went to the property and quickly informed the police about the missing vehicle and the message, according to Yonhap News.

Weeks before Sun-kyun's death, and just before he received his first police summons, he delivered a devastating public apology to his supporters, expressing regret for the 'great disappointment' he had caused. As reported by The Sun, he said, "I sincerely apologize for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident. I feel sorry for my family, which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment."

More from Inquisitr

Kourtney Kardashian Accused of 'Stealing' Baby Rocky's Name from Kim Due to This Peculiar Reason

Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Welcome the New Year With a Passionate Kiss at Midnight