As Donald Trump Enters the UFC Fight, the Crowd Erupts in Cheers, Which Surprises the Announcers

The UFC 290 event on Saturday, July 8, night delivered some surprising reactions from the crowd, with two of the biggest pops not for mixed martial artists, but for WWE legend Rey Mysterio Jr. and former President Donald Trump. Rey Mysterio Jr., a Hall of Famer in the world of professional wrestling, received a massive ovation when he was shown in the crowd, donning his signature luchador mask. The sight of Mysterio generated a thunderous reaction from the audience, highlighting his enduring popularity.

However, the magnitude of Mysterio's reception was overshadowed by the seismic eruption that occurred when former President Donald Trump made his entrance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. "As you might expect for international fight week, a lot of people are in the building," said Michael Eaves, one of the desk analysts. "But no one needs more security than the former president of the United States. Oh my word. This is a massive, massive fight," UFC legend Michael Bisping chimed in per The Western Journal. Accompanied by UFC President Dana White, a vocal supporter, Trump strolled down the aisle as the crowd erupted in excitement. Trump and White interacted with fans, shaking hands and exchanging high-fives as they made their way to the octagon. It was an unexpected scene, more reminiscent of a WWE spectacle featuring Rey Mysterio than a presidential candidate for the GOP nomination in 2024.

This is probably the closest we will get to a Joe Rogan-Donald Trump podcast: pic.twitter.com/do5asO3erD — Damon Imani (@damonimani) July 9, 2023

The announcers, caught off guard by Trump's arrival, struggled to find the appropriate reaction. They audibly gasped and expressed their amazement while still acknowledging the significance of the moment. Michael Eaves, one of the desk analysts, commented on the heightened security measures in place for the former president, "As you might expect for international fight week, a lot of people are in the building. But no one needs more security than the former president of the United States." The billionaire also posted a carousel of images on his social media account of Instagram and captioned it, "THANK YOU TO DANA WHITE AND UFC 290!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Trump (@teamtrump)

To dispel any notion that the spectacle was staged, genuine reactions from various individuals in attendance emerged. South African UFC fighter Dricus Du Plessis hopped over the octagon fence to shake hands with the former president after his victory over Robert Whittaker. While the UFC has often been associated with a more conservative-leaning audience, it is essential not to dismiss the enthusiastic response to Trump's presence at UFC 290. Regardless of political affiliations, Trump possesses a unique magnetism, charm, or perhaps a cult of personality. He has the ability to connect with large segments of the population in ways that other politicians may struggle to achieve. The event served as a reminder that the UFC remains a sports-focused organization, prioritizing athletic competition over political ideologies.

