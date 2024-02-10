Ariana Madix Responds to Tom Sandoval's Accusation of Her Not Contributing to Their Expenses

Tom Sandoval recently alleged that Ariana Madix neglected to cover the household expenses after his affair with Raquel Leviss came to light. In the Feb 6 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval said, “My bank account was literally overdrawn. Dude, Ariana hadn’t paid any of the bills for, like, f–king eight months, man." Nevertheless, Madix is now firing back at Sandoval's assertion by presenting her perspective on their financial history, according to reports from E! News. On the Bravo series latest after-show on Feb 7, she said, "I have asked repeatedly for years at this point for said bills he's talking about."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Paul Archuleta

Madix added, "We'd always put money in a joint account and then have that account be the one that was hooked up to all of these different things. Bills just come out of it automatically, and then, oh the balance is getting low. We both go put the same amount of money in that account." Madix then unveils that their situation began to deteriorate following a refinancing decision aimed at securing additional funds for Sandoval's restaurant, Schwarz & Sandy's. According to Just Jared, she said, "We refinanced in 2021 and at that point, things changed. The account that the mortgage started coming out of was no longer the joint account, it was his account."

She further said, "That was at the same time he got this HELOC loan, that I co-signed." Madix then said, "So basically, I had asked for this itemized breakdown for so long and it would be like, 'Oh, you know, you owe x amount of money,' and I'm like, 'How did you figure this out?'" Furthermore, upon the revelation of his involvement with former co-star Leviss last year, Madix cut her financial ties with her former nine-year partner. She explained, "When we were together, maybe I would have trusted that s--t to be accurate. But once all this s--t went down, it's like, ‘I don't trust a f--king word you say.' So, if you are going to tell me that I owe you a certain amount of money, you better be able to show your work."

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Fires Back at Tom Sandoval's Claim She Doesn't Help Pay Their Bills https://t.co/GH57n2aN1M — E! News (@enews) February 8, 2024

Madix expressed her inability to prove any of her past payments. She said, "As for the refinance, I can't prove s--t except I've given him checks for random amounts of money. But now, I don't write him checks because I don't believe a word he says about what I actually owe him. Because I also found out the amount of money I was giving him every month was an over-payment." She also revealed that the amount of money she was giving him every month for the mortgage was an overpayment. Madix added, "So until I get that breakdown, which I've asked now three different assistants for, you ain't getting sh-t from me, 'cause you can't show me what actually this is. And I don't believe a word you say. You've proven yourself to be untrustworthy."

Madix says she demanded receipts from her ex -- and he accused her of not paying "any of the bills for like eight months" https://t.co/3zkSvDkMSt — TooFab (@TooFab) February 9, 2024

Regarding why she continues to reside with her ex despite the scandal involving Sandoval that disrupted both of their lives, here's the reason. In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Madix stated, "You can't sell the house unless both people agree to sell the house. But Tom wants to buy me out and stay there and I'm not just gonna pack up my clothes and hitchhike down the road because Tom offered me a measly sum of money." She continued, "The fact of the matter is he broke the home. He f--ked all of this up. He doesn't get to do that and then just, I don't know, keep it."