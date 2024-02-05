Ariana Madix Lashes Out at 'Psychotic' Ex-BF Tom Sandoval for Refusing To Leave Their California House

The season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules began with Ariana Madix berating Tom Sandoval for his behavior at their shared home. When season 11 began, Ariana was still adjusting to her living arrangement with her ex-Sandoval in the wake of the scandal, but she had a little break when he was abroad shooting Special Forces. As reported by The Sun, the duo lived together despite leading different lives since they bought their $2.8 million Valley Village, California house together in 2019.

Ariana said in confessional, "Three months ago, when Tom blew up our lives, I was not prepared to be kicked out of my house and start a whole new freakin’ life so even though we still live under the same roof, I’ve been able to maintain a no-contact policy. We communicate via his assistant Ann, which is great for me because I don’t have to look at his stupid face but bad for Ann because that’s literally her job." After that, she confided in costar and friend Katie Maloney that she finds it "psychotic" that Sandoval wants to buy her out and remain in the mansion since doing so would force her to move out. She also disclosed her belief that Rachel and her ex-boyfriend are still in contact. She continued, "From what I can tell, Tom and Rachel are still very much together because they are sending mail and packages back and forth to each other,” she explained. “She even sent a postcard with lightning bolts all over it."

Sandoval recently revealed to presenter Nick Viall during his Tuesday appearance on The Viall Files that Madix is acting in a "petty" manner about their joint Valley Village residence. Sandoval said, "Ariana is making it out to be that me wanting to keep the house is a psychopath move, but it's not. She's like, 'Oh, he gave me a s--t offer. I gave her an offer of $3.1 million. We bought our house for $2.05 [million] I gave her an offer to buy her out." He continued by claiming that Madix "hasn’t paid a single bill for this house in eight months" and hasn't been living in the house for the previous "two or three months" either. He continued, "That's the petty [move]. 'I am breaking up with you, and I don't want anybody to have [it].' It's [like] flipping over the Monopoly board. That's it, It's like, 'I'm losing at Monopoly, so I'm going to flip the Monopoly board over.' That's what it is."

Madix earlier claimed that Sandoval undervalued her bid for the house, prompting Sandoval to make remarks. She then filed a lawsuit against him over the sale of the Los Angeles-area property. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Madix, who said that Sandoval had no interest in selling the house, is requesting that their home be "partitioned by sale," meaning she wants a court to compel them to sell the property and split the revenues. She is against a "division of kind," which would maintain their joint ownership interest in the property and enable them to sell it to a different party.