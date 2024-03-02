Ariana Madix Claims She Doesn’t Have 'Rich Parents' While Talking About Several Branding Agreements

Ariana Madix spoke with the Los Angeles Times on Thursday about her rapidly developing career and the many chances that have arisen from the public's keen interest in Scandoval. She has been able to profit from the scandal's publicity: last autumn, she competed on Dancing With the Stars and made an appearance in a Broadway version of the musical Chicago. Among the businesses she has signed promotional sponsorship deals with are Bellesa Boutique, SoFi, BIC, and Uber One.

She told the outlet, "My team would be like, "This is a really great offer from Bic, look at it. And I'd say it is a fantastic offer, but even if it wasn't, I'm not in a position to say no right now, because I have to make myself financially stable from now until kingdom come. While talking about financial independence she said, "There's no one here about to bail me out. I don't have rich parents. I don't have an inheritance from anybody who's passed."

She said that those who disapproved of her forceful slate of endorsements are 'confused about what it is that she does for a livelihood.' She continued, "Those are acting jobs. I'm doing the same job I have done for many years; I'm just working more. And that's why I signed up for Vanderpump Rules in the first place - to work more."

Madix's interview with the newspaper was conducted after the recent 'Scandoval' incident, which led to Raquel Leviss suing her and Tom Sandoval for "revenge porn, eavesdropping, and invasion of privacy." One of the reality TV plots that generated the most discussion last year was the Scandoval affair, which was sparked by Leviss' covert romance with Sandoval, who had been dating Madix, her friend at the time.

The affair came to light on March 1, 2018, when Madix and Sandoval were together at a Los Angeles show for his band, and Sandoval's phone dropped out of his pocket. Leviss claims, among other things, that Sandoval made illegal films of her without her consent and that Madix shared the footage.

#pumprules Revenge Porn: Rachel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Over Scandoval Fallout

In a blistering lawsuit filed today in LA, Rachel Leviss is taking Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix to court for revenge porn, eavesdropping & invasion of privacy.https://t.co/EYhpDdMeHK pic.twitter.com/vNyhV0Q3ha — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) February 29, 2024

As reported by EOnline, the documents state, "Leviss is informed and believes, and on such information and belief alleges that the explicit videos were recorded by Sandoval without her knowledge or consent in or around February 2023. The two videos Leviss has seen depict her in a state of undress and masturbating." She also discusses her challenges after the controversy and in the face of backlash from the public, in addition to her charges of revenge porn. The filings state, "'Scandoval' injected new life into a previously faltering series.

Due to a narrative fomented by Bravo, Evolution [production company], and the cast, Leviss became an object of public scorn and ridicule." The lawsuit further highlights, "As a result, she suffered in silence, as Bravo and Evolution watched their viewership explode, and the rest of the cast enjoyed unseen levels of public recognition and professional opportunity. Meanwhile, Leviss, who was humiliated and villainized for public consumption, remains a shell of her former self, with her career prospects stunted and her reputation in tatters."