Ariana Madix Responds to Claims of Profiting From 'Scandoval' as Raquel Leviss Faces Struggles

Ariana Madix, a cast member of Vanderpump Rules, has become the subject of a controversy around the release of her book and the fallout from her previous relationship with Tom Sandoval. As the reality TV personality gets ready to tell her side of the story in her upcoming book, Single AF Cocktails, charges of capitalizing on the 'Scandoval' situation have surfaced. In the meantime, Raquel Leviss, who became trapped in the same relationship web, is currently struggling with her own issues.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Recently, Madix announced her upcoming book on Instagram, revealing that the publication date is December 5. She defined the project as her "breakup album," recalling the highs and lows of her relationship with Tom Sandoval through the lens of several cocktail recipes. She discussed her inspirations for the project in an Instagram post.

She wrote, “These last few months have been a whirlwind, and though I’m in a better place now, having my personal devastation unfold so publicly was painful." She continued, "Through all the rumors and crazy headlines, everyone had their own hot take on what happened and I’ll forever be grateful for those who continue to support me through all of it." She added, "But now is the time that I’m fully telling my side of the story.”

She further said, “Bartending will always be my thing and my new book, SINGLE AF COCKTAILS, is my breakup album, the story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks." Announcing the book's release date, she wrote, "The book is on sale December 5th and it would mean so much to me if you preordered it.”

Madix went on to elaborate on her reasons for writing the book, saying, "More than anything, I wrote this book because I heard from so many of you that you could put yourself in my shoes. I wanted to share my side of it to help anyone who has also gone through this heartbreak." She continued, "You have all given me hope in my darkest times and my wish is that if any of you relate to this story at all, you’ll feel less alone. And the best thing is that the drinks are as good as the stories – you’ll love making them for your favorite people too."

The announcement drew mixed reactions from fans, including bitter questions about her decision to live in the same house as her ex. Madix addressed the concerns about sharing a home with Sandoval despite having broken up with him in March. Before making any significant changes, she said she is consulting thoroughly with her legal and financial consultants to determine what is best for her, her aging cat, and her dog.

“I live in my home that I own while working with my lawyer and financial advisors to navigate the best path forward before uprooting my dog and my elderly cat and causing more trauma for the three of us,” she said, per All About The Tea.

However, allegations that Madix was trying to take advantage of the circumstance for financial benefit appeared after the announcement amid the conversations regarding her living situation. Madix strongly defended herself in response, stating that this book is an account of her life and experiences. She emphasized that the project is intensely personal in nature and her desire to express her point of view on her own terms.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Araya Doheny

On the other hand, Raquel Leviss has had to deal with her own difficulties as a result of her involvement with Sandoval. During the Vanderpump Rules reunion, the affair's revelation and its effects on Madix and Sandoval's relationship came to light. Raquel's tearful admission of selfishness painted a picture of regret and the difficulties of relationships in the public eye. She had also admitted herself to a mental health facility and has decided not to join the cast in Season 11 of the show.

