Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown, the stalker of Ariana Grande, entered a guilty plea to charges of criminal threats, residential burglary, and stalking. Brown has been convicted and sentenced to three years and eight months in a state penitentiary by Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch. As per Marca, the stalker broke into Grande's posh Hollywood Hills residence on ninety-two occasions between February and September 2021, once using a hunting knife. Along with the prison sentence, Brown has also been served with a ten-year restraining order. He is forbidden from contacting Grande physically and is barred from communicating with her verbally.

Between May 26, 2021, and June 26, 2022, Brown sent the 7 Rings hitmaker threatening messages on Instagram and had over 2,000 files of images and videos of her. He even disregarded her five-year restraining order at the time and violated her Montecito property in 2022. As per The Daily Mail, when Brown broke onto the property in September, he screamed, "I'll f***ing kill you and her!" at the Everyday songstress' guards.

Police were called to the area, and although he tried to flee, he was taken into custody after the altercation. A month after the horrifying knife-wielding break-in, Grande sold her Hollywood Hills mansion for $14 million and got Brown served a five-year restraining order. The stalker then sent her threatening messages on Instagram, indicating that his obsession with her was plainly unrequited. On June 26, he broke into her new Montecito home by cutting the wiring to her alarm system and her phone connections with a screwdriver.

When the haunting home invasion occurred, Grande was luckily not present. Using a K-9, the cops were able to extricate the stalker from a crawl area. Upon investigating Brown, the authorities discovered the vast history of searches that had been part of his stalking routine. He had been using the internet to locate the Side to Side songstress' address and learn how to get past her security system. As per She the People, the Zoolander 2 actress revealed in a written statement that Brown began to drop by her residence gradually at first, but later, he began to show up nearly every day, sometimes even more than once.

As per Rolling Stones reports, the written statement read, “The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me.” She continued, “Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that, absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.” Brown will be formally sentenced in May; until then, he remains under police custody.

