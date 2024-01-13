A flurry of criticism has erupted around Ariana Grande's most recent hit, Yes, And?, with fans calling the pop diva a "homewrecker." The song not only addresses the criticism Grande suffered for her connection with Ethan Slater but also advises critics to mind their own business. But far than calming the criticism, it appears that the lyrics have stoked it.

The scandal surrounding her personal life gained center stage as people assumed that Grande's connection with Slater started before his divorce from estranged wife Lilly Jay. The song Yes, And? encourages listeners to focus on their personal lives, but the lyrics quickly become controversial. Some people called Grande "ugly and nasty" for supposedly being a "homewrecker." “promoting being a homewrecker is not the gag u think it is ….” said one critic.

Allegations that Grande caused irreversible harm to a family with a newborn child by being involved in Slater's marriage breakdown have stoked the wild online debate. It's important to remember that, despite the vivid and intense remarks made by many online, there is no hard proof to back up the rumors that Grande was seeing Slater before his breakup with Jay.

A person with knowledge of the incident told Page Six that Slater and Jay had been split up for two months before Jay started a romantic relationship with Grande. Despite this knowledge, angry followers persisted in criticizing Grande, calling her out for homewrecking and saying she broke up a family.

According to The Guardian's review of Yes, And?, Grande's song is a rebellious reaction to the attention that her life has become the subject of. In response to the public's conjecture over her health, divorce, and rumored infidelity, the lyrics craft a catchy hymn that both criticizes and accepts the focus on her private life.

The Guardian's Laura Snapes highlights the push-and-pull dynamics of wanting attention yet being offended by the violation of privacy by drawing comparisons between Grande's situation and a famous moment from the Mean Girls musical. Snapes highlights Grande's perseverance in the face of hardship, noting that Yes, And? offers a special fusion of defiance against those who question her decisions.

Nonetheless, as evidenced by a BuzzFeed piece highlighting the different viewpoints among fans, the internet conversation is still ugly. Some have called Grande "out of touch" and taken issue with the way she handled the constant criticism about her relationship with Slater. The piece explores the chronology of their courtship, highlighting the murky specifics of Slater's divorce and Grande's prior union with real estate broker Dalton Gomez.

“Your business is yours, and mine is mine. Why do you care so much whose d*ck I ride?”



— Ariana Grande on her new single ‘yes, and?’ pic.twitter.com/gM8NUOlJEu — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 12, 2024

While some people on social media are disappointed by Grande's songs, others jump to her defense, claiming that the general public doesn't fully understand the nature of her connection with Slater.

