Ariana Grande's Fans Express Concern Over Her Continued Use of 'Wicked' Voice After the Oscars

Ariana Grande is attracting attention for a noticeable change in her voice. Recent discussions have centered around Grande's speaking voice, with scrutiny intensifying after her appearance at the Oscars, according to reports from HuffPost. Speculation suggests that Grande may be grappling with what could be described as an accent hangover. This phenomenon isn't unfamiliar in the entertainment world. Previously, actor Austin Butler's immersion in a role was so profound that it took him nearly two years to fully bring himself out of the accent. Now, some fans believe Grande might be stuck in a similar situation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By JC Olivera

Following Grande's appearance at Sunday's 96th Academy Awards, where she presented alongside her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, audiences noted a resemblance between Grande's speaking voice and the one she uses for her role as Glinda in the upcoming fantasy film. According to Pop Buzz, Grande's presentation of the award for Best Original Song sparked questions about her apparent new voice. Although Grande hasn't directly addressed these comments, she has shared insights into how her preparation for the role of Glinda has influenced her real-life persona. People on X, formerly known as Twitter, were left puzzled by Grande's vocal transformation.

Wtf happened to Ariana Grande??? I really thought everyone was exaggerating about her constantly changing personas. THE VOICE OMG THAT IS NOT ARIANA GRANDE #Oscars — Kimmy ♡ (@kimmyeelizabeth) March 11, 2024

One user wrote, "Wtf happened to Ariana Grande??? I really thought everyone was exaggerating about her constantly changing personas. THE VOICE OMG THAT IS NOT ARIANA GRANDE." Another user said, "Someone needs to make Ariana Grande stop speaking in her Glinda voice. It's too soon for another Austin Butler situation." Grande has yet to address whether her speaking style at the Oscars was intentional, mirroring that of her character Glinda. However, during an appearance on The Zach Sang Show on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Grande shared the extent to which she had to shed her own identity to fully embody the character and secure the role.

Someone needs to make Ariana Grande stop speaking in her Glinda voice. It's too soon for another Austin Butler situation. — Raven Brunner (@raventbrunner) March 11, 2024

Consequently, both her speaking and singing voices have undergone a noticeable transformation. She said, "I've never wanted anything as badly as this. And I tried to use that to take lessons every single day while I was doing The Voice and get ready for these auditions." She also acknowledged her acting and vocal coaches for their role in her training. Grande said, “I trained every day with Nancy [Banks] and with Eric [Vetro] to transform my voice, even — like, my singing voice — everything about me, I had to deconstruct to prove to them I could handle taking on this other person.”

She continued, "I kind of had to completely erase 'popstar Ari', the person they know so well because it's even harder to believe someone as someone else when you're so branded as one thing. So I really had to go all the way to strip that down." In the complete Zach Sang interview, Grande's natural voice shines through as she discusses her new album and future endeavors. Fans have also picked up on changes in her musical performances. Her recent appearance on SNL showcased a noticeable transformation in her popstar singing voice, leaving fans intrigued.