Ariana Grande Opens Up About Feeling 'Deeply Misunderstood' in 2023

Ariana Grande, the celebrated pop sensation, took to Instagram to reminisce about the year 2023. The 30-year-old singer addressed her transformative, difficult, and incredibly special year in a post. Grande's journey through love, work, and self-discovery, in which she frankly addressed her feelings of being 'very misunderstood.'

In July, Grande confirmed her split from husband Dalton Gomez, which put an end to their two-year marriage. That chapter was officially concluded with the divorce filing in September. Despite the difficulties, Grande found refuge and a new beginning in the company of Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Their growing romance, however, did not escape public scrutiny, with both facing criticism for moving on too swiftly from prior relationships, reports US Weekly.

Grande's new romance sparked criticism, particularly from Slater's former wife, Lilly Jay. Jay's statements were published by Page Six, who said, "[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage." Despite the attention, Grande maintained her cool and admitted to feeling both proud and loved while dealing with the weight of being misunderstood.

"One of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life. There were so many beautiful yet polarizing feelings," Grande wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story on Friday, December 29. "I’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. I have never felt more pride, joy, or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life,” Grande said. “I have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other.”

Grande stated “I have never felt more tightly held or fiercely protected by those who love and understand me. I feel safe even amidst so many things I’d usually be afraid of. I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to." She continued, “I am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not.”

Grande added, “I am so eternally grateful for all the feelings I was lucky enough to feel so deeply this year. Mine and Galinda’s alike. The unfathomably hard ones and the inexplicably happy ones,” she penned. “I feel more human than ever. I feel more deeply than ever. I feel softer and stronger all at once.”

Grande found fulfillment in her career achievements despite her turbulent personal life. She was involved in the film adaptation of Wicked, demonstrating her flexibility outside of the music world. Her new album, AG7, has added another element of excitement to her career, reports Rolling Stone. Grande has promised to devote her energies in the coming year to things that deserve it. She concluded her message by wishing all of her followers a happy and healthy New Year. She also reassured anyone who feels "misunderstood or alone" that such sentiments are fleeting and will pass."

