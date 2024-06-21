Ariana Grande Admits to Intentional 'Voice Change' in Viral Video: "I've Always Done This"

Ariana Grande's voice drastically changed mid-sentence during an interview on Penn Badgley's Podcrushed podcast. Grande was talking in a deeper tone when she suddenly shifted to a much higher register. The bizarre vocal switch instantly set the internet ablaze. Countless viewers took to social media to share their stunned reactions, accusing the singer of putting on a fake voice. "How did that just happen??" a user wrote. Others likened it to Paris Hilton's famous 'baby voice' persona, which she had admitted, is partly an act.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

However, Grande quickly offered up an explanation. As the clip went viral on TikTok, the 30-year-old confessed that the voice change was completely on purpose. "Habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health," she commented. The singer explained that she 'intentionally' changes her 'vocal placement' between higher and lower registers frequently. She argued that this helps preserve her voice depending on how much singing she's doing. "I've always done this. BYE," Grande added, as per HuffPost. A fan defended, "Ariana consistently mentions how she speaks in a higher register to protect her voice. Regardless, do y’all speak to your friends the same way you speak to your parents? to professors? to colleagues? to audiences? I don’t understand why this is rocket science to y’all…"

Ariana Grande comments on viral video of her voice change:



“i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing 😭 i’ve always done this BYE” pic.twitter.com/N8Icy9ysIP — Shadow🐺 (@AbhishekRa66746) June 19, 2024

It's not the first time Grande's fluctuating vocals have sparked fan theories and confusion. Back in March, she appeared to use her high-pitched Glinda voice from the Wicked movies while presenting at an event. The Thank U, Next hitmaker has been open about the intense vocal training required to properly inhabit the character. In past interviews, Grande described having to "completely erase popstar Ari" and 'deconstruct' her regular speaking and singing voice.

ariana grande addresses the hate she’s been getting for her voice change:



‘habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health :) i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i'm doing i've always done this BYE’ pic.twitter.com/OGJN9R4Du5 — aly🐈‍⬛ (@boyisminegrande) June 19, 2024

Some remain skeptical about Grande's ever-changing tones. “Me switching to my customer service voice at work,” a user quipped while another added, “Me accidentally slipping my other personalities around the wrong people.” Vocal experts say intentionally altering one's speaking register is a common technique. Many singers purposely switch between higher and lower pitches to avoid straining the same vocal muscles constantly. For her part, Grande seems unfazed by all the fuss over her vocals. She's been laser-focused on nailing her portrayal of Glinda alongside co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the upcoming two-part film, as per Page Six.

The two actresses have formed a tight bond while preparing for the highly-anticipated movie musical. Grande has called Erivo "someone who is just absolutely in their own league of talent" and gushed about their 'deep love' for one another. So when the Sam Raimi-directed Wicked finally hits theaters this November, audiences will get to hear (and presumably dissect) Grande's full vocal transformation.

You can follow @arianagrande for more music-related content.