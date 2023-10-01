Apoorva Ramaswamy Says, Husband Vivek Ramaswamy Considers Himself a 'Conspiracy Realist'

Apoorva Ramaswamy found herself steering through delicate terrain when responding to claims that presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy believes in conspiracy theories about the events of September 11, reported Time. In a recent conversation, she delved into the complications posed by these allegations and tried to clarify her husband’s stance. Her apprehension stemmed from questions raised about Ramaswamy’s beliefs regarding the 9/11 attacks during an interview. She insinuated, “There was all this stuff about whether or not he believes 9/11 happened... He does not think that 9/11 was planned by the United States government."

However, the issue gained prominent attention as a result of Ramaswamy’s strong performance in the first Republican presidential debate, drawing the limelight to his views. His campaign contends that he has managed the controversy with resilience, denying to back down from comments that he suggests were misconstrued to label him a '9/11 truther.' Yet, many experts did say the perception of him as a conspiracy theorist could be damaging and problematic to dispel, especially with the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks having just passed and the next debate in cue.

The drama around Ramaswamy’s views on 9/11 began when he was interviewed by right-wing publication The Blaze in August. He was asked about his beliefs regarding the 9/11 attacks, to which he answered that he did not believe that the government had revealed the complete truth. He elaborated, "Do I believe the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not."

These statements ignited widespread condemnation from the media and fellow Republican contenders. Former CIA officer and Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd expressed, “I think a lot of people are turned off. I was just in New Hampshire, and folks that have seen him were saying things like, ‘He doesn't know what he’s talking about.’”

The next U.S. President needs to do at the federal government what @ElonMusk did at Twitter – and release the “state action files.” Expose every instance in the last 5 years where a government official pressured a private actor to do what the government couldn’t itself do… pic.twitter.com/bkbjMxPwN8 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 27, 2023

Apoorva, his wife, offered an in-depth understanding of her husband’s perspective, describing him as a 'conspiracy realist' who questions official narratives from time to time. She mentioned that his inclination on these issues resonates with voters. Apoorva asserted, “Vivek considers himself a conspiracy realist. Because so many of the conspiracies that we have heard about have ended up having some kernel of truth because our government has been keeping so many parts of basic aspects of the truth from us.”

In an attempt to clarify his perspective, Ramaswamy wrote an essay for The Wall Street Journal, explaining that he was referring to FBI documents declassified by the Biden administration in 2021, which revealed connections between a Saudi agent and two of the 9/11 hijackers. The controversy escalated with a profile in The Atlantic in which Ramaswamy compared the investigations into the January 6th Capitol riots and the 9/11 attacks. Ramaswamy responded, “I think it is legitimate to say how many police, how many federal agents, were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers,” he said. “Maybe the answer is zero. It probably is zero for all I know, right?” He believes the government concealed Saudi Arabia’s role in 9/11.

The subsequent media coverage emphasized his remarks, leading to continued criticism. Ramaswamy’s campaign argued his comments were taken out of context and that he was insinuating the significance of questioning government narratives. Popular figures like Joe Rogan came to his defense, while opponents persisted with criticism. The impact of this controversy remains a subject of debate, with Ramaswamy’s campaign considering it a testament to his reputation as a 'truth-teller.' However, the long-term implications of these remarks continue to spark discussions and differing opinions within the political landscape.

