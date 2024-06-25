AOC Brutally Trolled for Embarrassing Bronx Rally: ‘America is Viewed as a Joke Internationally’

A video captured during Saturday's campaign event at Mott Haven's St. Mary's Park showed fellow member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) behaving quite comically on stage, causing an abundance of unintended comedy to circulate online. At the beginning of the show, AOC stomped about the stage to the sound of a Cardi B song, as if trying to conjure up the air of a famous rapper preparing to play her most famous song.

From this angle performance of @AOC on the stage in front of 50 people half of whom are journalists is even funnier pic.twitter.com/JTL09gxaX9 — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) June 24, 2024

A clip of the incident is quickly becoming popular online, and people are leaving AOC with some interesting comments. Netizens are also remarking on the number of people she was performing for. One user wrote, "The only thing that makes AOC’s WWE entrance more hilarious is it was for 100 “journalists” and 17ish supporters." Another pointed out, "From this angle performance of @AOC on the stage in front of 50 people half of whom are journalists is even funnier." One more user added, "AOC is good from every angle but I digress...back to the point...she's literally surrounded by simps and journalists...one in the same really."

Right… coz Trump talking about sharks and boat batteries and dancing like he’s jerking off two men… with a veritable circus of ridiculous characters following him from town to town… is so much better 🙄 — Metalmark 🤘🌊 🏁 (@MarkMantis) June 23, 2024

A few others were rather irritated by her performance. One user wrote, "These fact AOC walks onstage like this and doesn’t get thrown out office is why America is viewed as a joke internationally." Another chimed in, "Is she running for high school cheerleader or congress? I can’t tell." One more critic wrote, "I’m confused walks onstage like what?!? She’s wearing a shirt, vest and shorts. If it’s the way she’s hyped up then yeah maybe a little bit much but it’s not that different to stuff Trump does."

Omg video of AOC "packed" Bronx event 🤣💀💀 pic.twitter.com/2lxUHuodYr — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) June 24, 2024

In a video shared on X by a user, Rep. Jamaal Bowman was seen seizing a seat from the Bronx rally platform, flinging it in the air, and smashing it down. He led the audience in chanting "Cease-fire now!" while his yellow T-shirt sleeves were pulled up. In yet another video, the lawmaker was shown leaping up and down, making windmill motions with his arms, and finally yelling, "We gonna show them who the f–k we are!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Dee Delgado

Bowman, a Democrat, is running a double-digit deficit against George Latimer in the race for New York's 16th congressional district, which encompasses parts of the Bronx and Westchester County. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders also showed their support by rallying for Bowman. The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday. As reported by The New York Post, in the district that includes southern Westchester County and part of the Bronx, the two-term representative is behind moderate Democratic rival Latimer by double digits; the event was a last-ditch effort to mobilize support for Bowman before Tuesday's primary election.

AOC goes to the Bronx lookin like she’s about to go on safari. pic.twitter.com/Kk48ZSTspE — couch terfing (@couchterfing) June 24, 2024

A big issue in the election has been Bowman's vote against Biden's infrastructure program, which he had previously said benefitted white people too much. His decision to pull the fire alarm during last year's government financing vote also garnered him a lot of attention and ridicule.