Another Attempt on Trump's Life Possible If He 'Releases the Truth' About UFOs and JFK: Ufologist

Fears over a new assassination attempt on Donald Trump are imminent as a result of his pledge to disclose files related to JFK's murder and UFOs, according to a source. An ufologist and filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee recently stated that along with the former president, American politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr., might also be in danger. Additionally, the director revisited a conspiracy theory concerning the killing of John F. Kennedy.

As reported by Radar Online, Lee stated, "I'm pretty sure that since RFK Jr backed Trump's Presidential campaign, he has been putting pressure on the former President to release the truth about UFOs to the American public." He went on to say that RFK Jr.'s uncle JFK's awareness of the 'deep state's involvement' in the UFO cover-up led to a theory that he was killed. Lee added, "Some also suggest that JKF also divulged these secrets to his lover [and] film star Marilyn Monroe, and that she was also killed to keep it secret. Monroe was due to give a press conference just a few days after her death. I believe that RFK Jr knows these links."

Lee made more assumptions based on RFK Jr.'s recent silence regarding UFOs and his presidential ambitions: "He began his presidential campaign talking about UFO disclosure but then he suddenly stopped talking about it as if he was warned off, maybe now that he has joined forces with Trump he feels confident to push his attacks on the Deep State cover-up." Trump escaped the assassination attempt at his July Pennsylvania outdoor event with just a grazed ear. The assassination attempt, according to Lee, was an effort to prevent him from disclosing secret papers.

While leading an open-top procession through Dallas on November 22, 1963, with his wife Jackie Kennedy by his side, John F. Kennedy, who was 46 years old at the time, was shot twice: once in the head and once in the neck. Former United States Marine Lee Harvey Oswald was accused, and the Warren Commission ultimately determined that Oswald had operated independently. Still, conspiracy theories surrounding JFK's murder have persisted for decades, with the most notable one positing the CIA's involvement, notwithstanding official findings.

In the past, RFK Jr. hinted that he wasn't certain that Lee Harvey Oswald was the only assassin of JFK. In a conversation with People, the ex-independent candidate said about his uncle's assassination, "They should just release the records. It's been 58 years..."

Later in 2021, CNN revealed that thousands of papers about the assassination had been concealed from the public eye. The bulk of the records were subsequently made public by the National Archives in December 2022. According to CNN, there were two 'document dumps,' and the 13,000 papers that were made public were one of them. Upon delaying the public distribution in 2020 due to the pandemic, President Joe Biden issued the directive in 2021.