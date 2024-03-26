Anne Hathaway Recounts the Pain of Attempting to Conceive After Having a Miscarriage

Anne Hathaway recently shared her harrowing ordeal of experiencing a miscarriage while involved in an off-broadway play. The Princess Diaries star opened up about the 'pain' of attempting to conceive a baby and navigating through the aftermath of the miscarriage in an interview with Vanity Fair. In particular, she discussed an Instagram post from a few years ago where she declared her second pregnancy.

In 2019, Hathway, 41, joyfully posted on her Instagram handle that she was pregnant. Embracing motherhood with pride, she eagerly looked forward to the journey ahead. "It’s not for a movie…All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," Hathaway wrote.

However, she had suffered a miscarriage in 2015, as reported by People, and as such, when she reflected on her difficult journey, the actor expressed, "Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would've felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone." The unfortunate miscarriage transpired while she was performing in Grounded, an intimate off-Broadway play that captivated audiences for six weeks.

Hathaway bravely opened up about her pregnancy struggles. She said, "The first time it didn't work out for me. I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night. It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine." Elaborating on how she coped with the loss and how her family supported her throughout, Hathway added, "I had to keep it real otherwise...So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it— where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone— I wanted to let my sisters know, 'You don't have to always be graceful. I see you and I'm with you.' It's really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you're doing something wrong."

Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, are proud parents to two sons, Jack, 4, and Jonathan, 8. Wishing to keep her personal life separate from her professional life, Hathaway emphasized, "It’s something I feel is not just essential for my health– I’m on a team, it’s my family, and it’s not just about me. My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives." The mom of two added, "It doesn’t even occur to me to link the two up, except through gratitude that they serve each other so beautifully. But they serve each other through me, and not through a space that’s outside of myself."