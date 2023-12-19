Michael Cardwell, the ex-husband of the late Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, is suing "Mama" June Shannon to get custody of her oldest daughter. According to papers acquired by The U.S. Sun, Michael filed the action against Mama June for custody of Kaitlyn, 11, after Anna's death from cancer recently at the age of 29. Although Michael is not Kaitlyn's actual father, he is the biological father of Anna's 8-year-old daughter, Kylee, over whom he now has full custody. Michael, however, asserted in his complaint that he had raised Kaitlyn very paternally.

After splitting from Anna in 2017, Michael said that he had an 'independent relationship' with Kaitlyn while spending time with Kylee. He went on to say that Anna had 'fostered and supported' his connection with Kaitlyn. As per the outlet, the documents stated, "Both petitioner and parent understood, acknowledged, accepted, and behaved as though the petitioner was a parent of the child and accepted full and permanent responsibilities as a parent of the child without expectation of financial compensation." Michael clarified that Kaitlyn's father is a guy who goes by the name of Caleb Clark, even though it is said that he has never had a DNA test, has never given Anna or Kaitlyn any support, and, as a result, has no official claim to Kaitlyn.

Michael also targeted Anna's tense connection with her mother. He claimed, "Anna has been raised by her maternal grandmother in Griffin, Georgia since she was approximately eight years old and only returned to the home of June Shannon when she was 17... Anna has had a very sordid relationship with her mother throughout her life and has gone through various periods without speaking to her. Likewise, June's presence in the minor child's life has been inconsistent."

The court filings also stated, "Petitioner has been a stable and consistent part of the minor child's life since she was eight months old and has continued to do so even after years of his divorce from Anna. The petitioner is the only living person who has shown a constant and continuous interest in the minor child's well-being, and being in the custody of the petitioner will be in the child's best interest."

In her bid to take Kaitlyn's formal guardianship, Mama June told TMZ on Monday that she 'can see him in court' and that she intends to oppose Michael in his legal actions. Giving Michael custody of Kaitlyn would be 'going against her wishes,' Mama June told the outlet, adding that Kaitlyn would seemingly prefer to stay with her and her husband, Justin Stroud. Mama June said that Michael was aware of Anna's desire for Kaitlyn to live with her before she passed away.

According to the marriage certificate revealed by TMZ, Anna had secretly married her lover, Eldridge Toney, on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia. Anna, who was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer in January, wanted to be married while she was still healthy enough to do so. Anna and Toney have been together since June 2017.

