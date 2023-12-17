Anna Cardwell's Husband Recalls Reality Star's Final Moments: "Did My Best To Be Calm"

Eldridge Toney, Anna Cardwell's husband, is providing details of their last hours together before she passed away. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum passed away on Saturday, December 9, after receiving a stage 4 adrenal cancer diagnosis in January. Cardwell, the eldest child of reality TV personality Mama June Shannon, passed away at the age of 29.

Toney told People, "Everyone was crying and freaking out, because we all knew what was happening. I did my best to be calm for her. I rubbed my hands through her hair, held her hand and told her it was going to be OK. I was holding her hand when she took her final breath." A few months after Anna's heartbreaking stage four adrenal cancer diagnosis, Eldrige discreetly wed her back in March. He claims to have spoken with his sick wife the day before she passed away. He further added, "The day before she passed, we had our talk and said our goodbyes. Her dying wish was for her girls to grow up knowing who their mother was. And I promised I would do right by the girls always. I will spend my life doing right by Anna and the girls."

Mama June Shannon posted a social media message on Sunday, December 10, announcing the loss of her oldest daughter. Along with a family picture, she wrote, "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."

Anna Cardwell, 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star, dies at 29 following cancer battle🌹 pic.twitter.com/ZcBkHHvmeb — Sanford&Son And The Jeffersons Fan Page (@SonAndPop) December 11, 2023

After Cardwell passed away, Alana Thompson, who was there at the burial, also honored her sister on Instagram. She wrote in a post, "Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality." She concluded by adding, "We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna."

