Italians Want Kanye West’s ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori to Be Punished by Local Police for Public Indecency

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's new "wife," has drawn calls for Italian authorities to punish her for her most recent shocking behavior in the very Catholic nation. After a month of 'walking about almost naked' in Italy, the Australian architect, 28, has been stirring controversy. On Sunday, she was back to her usual antics when she went out to dinner with Kanye, 46, wearing an outlandish nude catsuit, per DailyMail.

The Italian Constitutional Court states that anybody found exposing themselves at or close to a location frequented by children may face a fine of between 5,000 and 10,000 euros, or they may receive a sentence of four months to four years in jail.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori continue to enjoy their vacation in Italy. pic.twitter.com/N0BBztO62o — Radio Black Market (@RadioBlackMark) August 23, 2023

Bianca wore a braless all-in-one and was compelled to hide her nipples with a black cross-body bag at times, while Kanye hid under a black snood and baggy black jacket and leggings. Following Daily Mail Australia's exclusive publication of photos from the night, internet commentators have urged local authorities to penalize Bianca for her clothing choices, per DailyMail.

One critic wrote, per TMZ, "How about police in every country arrest anyone who is nude? It's called indecency ... Tired of being forced to see nude women and should be illegal for children to see this." Another said, "I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don't need this pair polluting it." A third pointed out it was "Completely disrespectful to a conservative catholic culture; the Italians should have kicked them out."

"It's surprising she hasn't been arrested. Italy is much more conservative, in this case rightly so!" one user wrote. Many suggested Bianca's latest was 'public indecency,' which may attract a very hefty fine. "It's a shame that they can't arrest her for public indecency. They look like clowns, how embarrassing," someone wrote.

Earlier this month, Bianca and Kanye traveled to Italy, where she made many public appearances flaunting her breasts behind see-through mesh clothing. Since then, Italians have called the Kim Kardashian impersonator's attire "disrespectful" on social media, with others calling Censori and West "immodest" for being from a nation known for their strict Catholic upbringing. "We don't need this trash in Italy," one Italian user commented, while another branded Bianca's outfits as "classless" and unnecessarily "vulgar".

#Kanye West and his wife, #BiancaCensori, are facing backlash in Italy for her revealing outfits. Public outcry on social media has led to calls for her arrest, citing disrespect to Italy's conservative Catholic values. pic.twitter.com/DMlsesQX6A — Backonfigg (@backonfigg) August 22, 2023

Users from other parts of the world echoed this sentiment, with one commenting, "Planning a trip to Italy, I have read several times that Italians are very fashionable and are fairly conservative in their clothing choices. Wonder what they think of this exhibitionist?"

"The classy Italians won’t be impressed that is for sure. What an absolute mess!' another wrote, as someone else added, "The Italians will be horrified." Another wrote, "This is sexy at home between adults, but trashy in public." While another commented, "Someone forgot to tell ex 'Reverend' Kanye that they are in a conservative Catholic nation, not Miami or NYC."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Censori (@bianca.censori_official)

