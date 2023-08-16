'Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Vows to Avoid Big Lavish Weddings After Breakup With Chris Larangeira

Angelina Pivarnick, best known for her appearance on Jersey Shore, has learned a valuable lesson following her split from ex-husband Chris Larangeira. At the premiere of the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's sixth season, she revealed that she has no plans for a big and lavish wedding again.

After a five-year relationship with Chris that ended in divorce, Angelina is taking her time to navigate her next steps in love and marriage. She expressed her feelings about future weddings, saying, "If I'm going to ever get married, it would be an eloping and something very small with just a couple [of] people. Right now, we're just taking our time."

Angelina is currently engaged to Vinny Tortorella, who proposed to her during an episode of the MTV reality series. When asked about the wedding date, she replied with a playful, "You'll be there…I really want to have a baby first. I'm 37, I'm getting up there, and I think it's about time."

Her previous marriage with Chris took place in November 2019 but faced numerous challenges and ended with him filing for divorce in January 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. Their struggles were openly discussed in a 2021 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where Angelina described their sex life as "dog s***" and nonexistent.

Facing the difficulties in her marriage, Angelina turned to prayer and sought strength from her faith to cope with the situation. She revealed, "I look to God for so many things, and I just pray to him, hopefully, this will all be okay." The lack of support from Chris was a major factor that led to their split, making the situation even more challenging for Angelina.

Despite the hardships, Angelina occasionally maintains communication with her ex. Reflecting on their long history together, she expressed her wish to have an amicable relationship, saying, "I wish we could be amicable. I don't know, it's sad, and I know him for 16 years." She added, "When you're in a relationship with somebody for so long, you've known them for so long, it's sad you can't just be friends, but it's not even friends, like acquaintances. It's sucky."

As Angelina takes her time to heal and move forward, she remains hopeful about her future. Her desire to have a baby indicates her readiness for the next chapter in her life. While she has experienced heartache, she is determined not to repeat the mistakes of her past.

Learning from the failure of her big wedding, Angelina now seeks a simpler and more intimate ceremony if she decides to marry again. In the world of reality television, where personal matters are often laid bare for public consumption, Angelina's openness about her struggles and her commitment to growth and self-improvement make her a relatable figure. Fans and viewers have seen her highs and lows, making her journey one that resonates with many.

