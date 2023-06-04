Angelina Jolie Has Banned Her Kids From Watching Her $294 Million Blockbuster, 'Salt'

Angelina Jolie reportedly forbade her children from watching her blockbuster action film Salt which produced an estimated $294 million globally after also claiming that she stole the role from fellow colleague and actor, Tom Cruise, as reported by Fandom Wire.

The Eternals actress reportedly doesn't allow her 6 children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins, Knox and Vivienne to watch the action-packed film which was released back in 2010 and garnered great success and fame for the ex-wife of Brad Pitt. Jolie, although extremely loving and nurturing with her children, is reportedly particular and strict with the content and films her young ones are exposed to and this includes the film Salt.

The movie revolves around a young CIA agent and suspected undercover spy for Russia, Evelyn Salt, who ventures out to find her missing husband, and in a drastic turn of events, she becomes a target of a much larger game while battling dangers from every corner leading to a point where her own agencies betrayed her; a journey of clearing her name on the ledger. The movie served as an ethos to showcase her enhanced skills as an actress.

The film was initially set to have Tom Cruise as its protagonist under the alias of Edward A. Salt under a similar plot as Jolie. Cruise had even displayed a passionate interest to play the role which fits perfectly in his portfolio of playing the main protagonist involved in action and thriller genres.

However, after coming to a conclusion of understanding the deep similarities between the role he was supposed to have and his character as 'Ethan Hunt' in the blockbuster film series Mission Impossible, he decided to walk away from the role.

Cruise also mentioned that he wanted to avoid any form of typecasting and hence decided to turn down the role. Even though he walked away from playing the part, Jolie certainly did justice to the role by displaying a keen sense of acting and giving it her all, especially during the action sequences that were seemingly difficult to film.

The mother of 6 emphasized the reason why she doesn't allow her children to watch it. "I think it's very hard for them to see someone trying to kill their mom even if she wins," quoted Jolie.

She further added that one of the primary reasons she didn't allow her children to watch that particular film was that it was too violent and could've possibly had a bad influence on them. The Mr. And Mrs. Smith actress is extremely close to all her children and is often accompanied by them while she makes her public appearances.