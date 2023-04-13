Andrew Garfield Under Fire for Allegedly Shouting at Onlookers During New Film Shoot

Tick Tick Boom star Andrew Garfield launches a furious rant after locals were found to be disrespectful and distracting from their windows while the actor was filming for his new movie in London.

Andrew Garfield allegedly ticked off a group of onlookers in their house as he filmed in a south London street (see video) pic.twitter.com/uhBqCE5cH2 — Catherine Lough (@CathImogenLough) April 12, 2023

A video of Andrew Garfield has gone viral on social media as he's seen "yelling at on-lookers" who were distracting him while he was busy filming his new movie alongside actress Florence Pugh. In the video, he's observed signaling a person to "open their window" after filming had stopped and then yelled at the people recording from their window for being disrespectful while he was filming a scene.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are seen on the set of We Live in Time in London. pic.twitter.com/KhlZK17HzF — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 3, 2023

The Spiderman franchise alumn is presently filming a rom-com with Midsommer actress Florence Pugh in London and was earlier spotted in several locations across London filming. This is the first time the pair are starring as lovers together and pictures by paparazzi are leaving fans in a flurry of happy expectations for their film - "We Live In Time".

The details of the plot have been kept safely under wraps but this "deeply moving, funny and immersive" love story is being directed by John Crowley. According to the pictures, the film appears to have a rather rustic and classic vibe and is speculated to hopefully make its name in the rom-com's hall of fame.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Sony

Andrew Garfield is best known for his role in The Amazing Spider-man in which he played the protagonist's role and he starred alongside La La Land actress Emma Stone. The pair even dated for four years following the release of their film, they were spotted on several dates, donated towards charitable causes, and basically did everything together post-filming and release of their film. However, after four years, the ultimate Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker duo put the break on their relationship in 2015. According to People, both of them have immense love and respect for each other and are still good friends.

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

After Garfield's performance in The Social Network, He excelled in his role as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-man and its sequel which earned him a major boost in his career further landing roles in films like Tick Tick Boom, Under The Silver Lake, Mainstream, Spiderman: No way home. The actor has truly blossomed into one of the most talented and well-accomplished actors of the century.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Florence Pugh, his co-star in the new film has had a rather flamboyant career too and it doesn't seem to be stopping. She emerged into fame through the film "Fighting with my family" which was based on a documentary about a wrestler - Paige and her journey to become a professional in her field. She also starred in hits such as Don't Worry Darling alongside singer Harry Styles, and Black Widow and is also set to appear in hit-sequel Dune: Part Two which comes out later this year, and a soon-to-be Christopher Nolan masterpiece - Oppenheimer which is a 3-hour long film.

.