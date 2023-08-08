Ana Navarro Reunites With ‘The View’ Co-host Joy Behar in Hamptons: "Take Little Time to Enjoy the View"

A few days ago, Season 26 of The View concluded, leading the talk show to a short break before the upcoming season. Among the co-hosts, Ana Navarro has been the sole one to offer her fans a sneak peek into her summer activities. Her vacation has included quality time with her best friend Lee Brian Schrager and enjoying games of pickleball in the Hamptons. While in the Hamptons, Navarro made a choice to personally visit an important individual, according to People magazine.

Navarro made it obvious that she was missing her fellow co-hosts on The View when she decided to spend some time with none other than Joy Behar. Navarro posted a selfie of both of them, and fans coudn't stop admiring their beloved co-hosts.

“It’s only been two days since @theviewabc Season 26 ended, and we missed @joyvbehar already, @chacha_cardenas and I stopped by and paid her and @berniebehar a visit, And the day went on from there. Aperol Spritz were on the menu. Two and counting,” she captioned the Instagram post. In the caption, she mentioned Behar's dog, which she named after Senator Bernie Sanders. She shared a pair of selfies, both featuring Behar, aged 80. In the initial photo, the TV hosts displayed warm smiles, while Navarro went on to share another image where she planted a kiss on Behar's cheek. Navarro was seen wearing a yellow top and gold hoops, while Behar opted for a black shirt.

Navarro posted a picture capturing entrepreneur Lee Schrager walking outdoors while holding the co-host's dog, ChaCha. Another image she shared featured a scene of one of the previously mentioned Aperol Spritz drinks, with her friend Ava Clark seated at the kitchen table in the background. Concluding her caption, the host of the daytime talk show left a message for the audience, “Joy & I will see you all when Season 27 begins. Until then, ‘take a little time to enjoy the view'.”

Navarro's comment section was flooded with praises for the two co-hosts by fans as @tweety_twenty_two wrote, “Love these 2 ladies! They ARE the best!!!” while @ppassov said, “Two beautiful women inside and out. Have loved the view from the beginning but this group of women are our favorite.” Naturally, their contributions to The View were also acknowledged, after this post, fans honestly appear enthusiastic for Season 27 in September as @sandypareja wrote, “Looking good ladies. Can’t wait for the new season to start.” @stephanieweber757 summarized the sentiments expressed by every fan in the comment section, “Two beautiful women. When will the show be back on I already miss it.”

Navarro mentioned that The View concluded the production of its 26th season on Friday. This marked her first full season as a permanent co-host, following her nearly ten-year tenure on the show. Her appointment as a permanent co-host was confirmed in August 2022. In September, she expressed to People magazine that being offered the position as a permanent co-host was an honor, even after all these years, "The View offers an unparalleled platform," expressed the political commentator, emphasizing the significance of representation in her life. She continued, "I know how much it means to me. As a young Nicaraguan immigrant and refugee, seeing someone like her, a Latina woman, sharing her thoughts on television daily holds immense value." The show is a hub for diverse perspectives and life stories. Featuring women from various backgrounds and experiences is crucial. Presented with the chance, Navarro mentioned that she felt compelled to accept it.

