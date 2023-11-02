Ana Navarro was contacted by the police last week after she hosted a house party that eventually turned a bit rowdy. As reported by the Daily Mail, Navarro told The View's executive producer Brian Teta that authorities had to halt a recent garden party she was hosting to honor the 30-year career of Colombian artist Carlos Vives, with attendees that included famous singer Gloria Estefan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Navarro revealed, "I threw a dinner in [Carlos'] honor, and we had music, and it was in my backyard. What happens when you've got all these people who can sing? They all started singing, and we had loudspeakers. It was a full-fledged concert." Police were called to the TV personality's opulent Miami mansion because of the commotion, and she reportedly even tried to hand one officer a drink. She said, "I offered the cop a cocktail. He declined. And then I said to him, 'Listen, I'm sorry. Take me to jail, but I'm not about to shut down a party with Carlos Vivas…and all these people.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

The morning talk show host continued, "So, the party continues, and then a second cop showed up about an hour later, so then at some point, we moved the party into the house, and it went on for a while longer. The last people left around two in the morning." Navarro also offered her Instagram followers a taste of the big celebration by posting a series of photographs.

On Wednesday, The View panelist also posted another gym photo on her Instagram, explaining that her legs felt like 'overcooked pasta' as she attempted to get back in shape after some overindulgence. She used the caption, "I’d fallen waaaay off the wagon. Like the wagon ran over me and just kept going, kind of falling off. Way too much travel and partying. But I climbed back on today. Barely. My legs feel like overcooked pasta, right now. I’m gonna go lay down with my dog for a bit. That’s all. Oh and I guess I should have started with 'good morning, peeps!'".

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

Navarro's recent gym selfie post was flooded with positive comments and praise from her fans. One fan commented, "You look amazing! As long as you get back on, that’s all that matters." Another one added to the bunch: "Girl, we know you’re too tired to say good morning! 😂 BRAVO for giving your body what it needs. Welcome to Wednesday!" A third one chimed in and added, "Several months ago, I saw a post where you mentioned Pilates helping your back. I have a very bad back. Decided to try it. I have gone once a week since April. Going to Increase to two a week soon. I have watched The View forever, and I think you are great on the panel . Thanks for inspiring me to start my Pilates journey." A fourth one wrote, "You dear lady are beautiful, accompanied, and loved. Don’t beat yourself up life is short enjoy it while you can."

