An Odd Photo Of Donald Trump With Poor Makeup Just Resurfaced And Internet Had a Field Day

In a resurfaced photo from 2019, Donald Trump made a rare appearance at a Virginia church to pray for victims of the Virginia Beach shooting. Unlike his usual public image of meticulously applied makeup, the former president appeared unusually bare-faced, perhaps forgoing his customary aggressive contouring and poorly mismatched foundation in favor of a more subdued approach. This was probably because he had just come off the golf course and didn’t have enough time to style his trademark hair. The absence of his signature foundation and contouring revealed a more stripped-down version of Trump. However, Trump managed to look more like one of the Righteous Gemstones than his usual solemn look.

Some of you forgot Mr Trump's brief southern gentleman arc where he stopped wearing a tie and took off the orange face paint.



I didn't. pic.twitter.com/I8YRSIqOBX — Ælþemplær (@Aelthemplaer) October 7, 2024

While the intention may have been to appear somber in a time of tragedy, many online couldn't help but comment on his uncharacteristic look. One user commented, “I remember that!! Glad he went back to his signature look." highlighting how bizarre Trump's natural appearance seemed to many. Another added humor to the discourse, stating, "Looks like he’d start with The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret & then straight into The Bronze finishing the encore with Go With The Flow." One user quipped, “This looks like my high school principal who bragged about getting his clothes at The Buckle."

It’s like when Barney had the sober arc pic.twitter.com/KjQ9FG78lP — PROJ3CKT (@ProjectCensor) October 7, 2024

In addition, one user wrote, “I wonder if Trump is like Keyser Soze and when he gets out of his helicopter at Mar-a-Lago he walks towards his private entrance, he starts to walk different, pulls a comb out of his back pocket and sorts his hair, then wipes the tan off his face..." While many mocked the look, some liked it better than his signature look. One user penned, "Whoever advised him to give this up should be removed from Earth. This was good. Imagine this if he grew a beard too." Another chimed in, "he looks so much better here." One more viewer said, "Dude that’s a way better look for him."

Despite the lighthearted reactions, these photos stand out from his typical Trump public appearances, for which he is often mocked. Addressing the same in a Republican rally in 2019, Trump attributed the 'orange' hue of his face to various factors, ranging from the poor lighting caused by energy-efficient lightbulbs to the use of sunbeds. "I said: 'Here's the story'. And I looked at it. The bulb that we're being forced to use! No 1, to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you! The light is the worst." Trump's housekeepers reportedly stated that they were required to maintain exactly 2.5 containers of the cosmetic in his bedroom at all times, according to Mirror.

Trump’s shifting hair color has consistently drawn attention as well. In January 2024, he was been spotted with various hair shades. A source told Page Six, "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light - to bright orange - depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job."

