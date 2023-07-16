Take A look Inside Kim Kardashian's Luxurious $70 Million Malibu Mansion with Panoramic Ocean Views

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her stunning Malibu Mansion worth $70 Million with her fans in the newest episode of The Kardashians. The reality star unveiled the mammoth mansion with a panoramic view of the ocean and its waves crashing to shore. Kim also unveiled the tiniest details of the home including prime amenities of her new abode.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

According to Dirt, this breathtaking mansion in Malibu is spread over 7,450 square feet on the 3 acres of land that Kim owns. It comprises of four bedrooms and six bathrooms each mirroring flair, panache and elegance followed by an opulent style that exudes class.

Image Source: Adrian Anz | Courtesy of Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

This humble abode is located amid a serene hill that overlooks the mighty Pacific ocean whose foamy waves dance with the sun. The Hills resonate a very earthen and grounded aura of nature. With lush flora and fauna, aesthetics is not a small feat for this home. The intricate landscapes and overall design of the home are truly noteworthy. This beautiful home's sale was recorded as one of the 4th most expensive in the state of California in the year 2022.

The Grand Hall:

Image Source: Adrian Anz | Courtesy of Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

The overall aesthetic of the home is observed to be an amalgam of a beach house and contemporary yet classic interiors that in a sense reflect Kim's refined taste in interior design. This gorgeous hall boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that enhance the viewing experience. The tasteful room features a stunning array of furniture carefully crafted to match accents of beige and tan.

With a triage of comfy lounge couches beneath a chic lamp, the hall is well-structured in terms of light and ventilation. What makes it grand is the fact that it opens into a spacious balcony with lounge chairs to enjoy a lovely summer or winter breeze. The hall also opens into a common dining room with artistic dining fixtures and artwork etched on the walls.

The Chic Kitchen:

Image Source: Adrian Anz | Courtesy of Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

The kitchen is one of the many highlights of the home. Its metallic grey hues paired with an elegant shade of sandy brown makes it a sight for sore eyes. The dark grey countertop also hosts a stove and sink and even extends to a cooking area for more space. The central chimney facilitates appropriate ventilation and adds a grand look to the kitchen as a whole. This too opens into a dining unit and flaunts hues of white to ever so subtly match the Malibu shore.

The Great Outdoors:

Image Source: Adrian Anz | Courtesy of Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

As magnificent as the interiors of the mammoth mansion are, the real highlight of the home is its breathtaking exteriors. To begin with, the pristine swimming pool shyly hides behind the house amid the lush greenery surrounding it. The pool is lined with a monochrome of dark blue mosaic tiles at the bottom and is surrounded by grey tiles at its borders. Shortly after enjoying a good swim, the family can relax by either sunbathing or lounging lazily by the pool. Just beside the pool sits a lovely firehouse surrounded by black-themed furniture and a pair of vases with lush and healthy plants beneath a cabana.

Image Source: Adrian Anz | Courtesy of Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

The showstopper of the home - the hot tub is located just before a flight of concrete followed by wooden stairs that lead to a sauna room. The hot tub overlooks the majestic ocean which can bear witness to a sublime sunrise followed by a wondrous sunset. A true sight to behold and one of the most humble experiences offered by nature.

Other Prime Facilities:

Image Source: Adrian Anz | Courtesy of Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

The mansion's marvelous amenities don't retire to a swimming pool and a hot tub. In order to nurture Kim's fitness enthusiasm, the home also hosts an indoor gym with top-notch equipment for her intense routines. It also houses a tennis court and a fully functional spa. This multi-million mansion radiates luxury and is one of the most beautiful and expensive properties owned by Kim.

As her sister Khloe mentioned in the newest episode of The Kardashians, this home is truly for her children and the entire family to create some incredible memories. Now that it's ready to move into, the home will soon be filled with Kim's four children and their cousins occasionally followed by the rest of the beloved family.

