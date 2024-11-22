An Eye-Witness Once Claimed OJ Simpson Hit Nicole Brown in a Parking Lot During the '80s

New revelations continue to emerge in the tragic saga of Nicole Brown Simpson, further shedding light on her rollercoaster relationship with O.J. Simpson. According to a 1996 report by The Spokesman Review, India Allen, a former Playboy model, testified that she witnessed the couple arguing in the parking lot of a veterinarian’s office, where she was working as a dog washer, during the spring of 1983. This account directly contradicts Simpson’s public denials of ever having been physically violent with his ex-wife. Allen’s testimony joins a disturbing list of allegations of abuse, with multiple witnesses stepping forward to recall incidents of violence. Pharmacist Albert Aguilera described witnessing Simpson slapping Brown on a beach in 1986, while Simpson’s friend Al Cowlings, visibly uncomfortable, confirmed that Brown had spoken about injuries inflicted by Simpson in 1989—injuries severe enough to require emergency medical attention, as reported by Feminist.

Brown’s struggle against domestic abuse remained largely hidden during her life, with her pleas for help either dismissed or inadequately addressed. A police report from 1989 reveals that Brown, bruised and visibly terrified, had called 911, claiming, “He’s going to kill me!” Despite Simpson’s arrest and a no-contest plea to spousal battery charges, he continued to publicly downplay the severity of their confrontations. Brown’s life seemed, on the surface, glamorous and full of promise. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, to a U.S. Air Force father and a German mother, she moved to California as a young girl. In high school, Brown was described as bubbly and ambitious, but her life took a dramatic turn after meeting Simpson.

Where is the victim’s voice? Where are her words? “I’m scared,” Nicole Brown told her mother a few months before she was killed. “I go to the gas station, he’s there. I go to the Payless Shoe Store, and he’s there. I’m driving, and he’s behind me.”



Five days before Nicole Brown… pic.twitter.com/hQGgPYbyIo — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) April 12, 2024

As per E! News, at just 18, Brown entered a relationship with the NFL star, who was 29 at the time. Their passionate romance quickly turned obsessive and volatile, with reports of controlling behavior emerging even before their marriage in 1985. Brown’s friends and family would later reflect on how Simpson’s possessiveness suffocated her independence. By 1992, Brown filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, but even their separation was fraught with conflict. Friends recalled how Simpson would stalk Brown’s home, peer into her windows, and continue to assert control over her life. Despite the fear she lived with, Brown fought to rebuild her identity in the final years of her life.

She focused on raising her two children, Sydney and Justin, and embraced her role as a single mother. Friends noted her determination to rediscover herself, whether through therapy, reconnecting with old friends, or indulging in small joys like jogging and hosting dinners. Brown’s cries for help became more urgent in the months leading up to her death. A volunteer at a Los Angeles women’s shelter testified that Brown called their hotline just days before her murder, describing threats from a high-profile ex-husband. The volunteer revealed, “She said he (her unidentified ex-husband) told her a few different times that if he ever caught her with another man, he would kill her.”

Nicole Brown and OJ Simpson (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gary Leonard)

Brown’s ominous warnings to friends—including Kris Jenner—further highlighted her fear. Jenner revealed, "At the end of Nicole's life, I think she finally was at a place where she knew she had to be more vocal with what was going on and she was in trouble. The one thing she would tell all of us by the time, you know, it got to that level was, 'He's going to kill me and he's going to get away with it.'" On June 12, 1994, Brown and her friend Ron Goldman were brutally murdered. While Simpson was famously acquitted of their murders in a criminal trial, he was later found liable in a civil case.