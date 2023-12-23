Amy Winehouse's Dad Is Suing Two Of Her BFFs For $927,000 For Auctioning Her Belongings

Amy Winehouse, a punchline powerful performer, tragically died in 2011 from alcohol poisoning. It is believed that the gifted late Grammy Award winner had an estimated net worth of $4 million when she passed away. Two of Winehouse's best friends are being sued by her father, Mitch Winehouse, who is also her estate administrator, for falsifying her riches. As per The Daily Mail, in addition to suing Catriona Gourlay for £198,041.07, Winehouse is suing stylist, Naomi Parry for damages totaling £534,192.90. A total of £730,000 ($927,000) amid allegations that they made money by bidding on her personal belongings at auction, according to court records.

As per The US Sun, the estate claims items sold at one auction would have seen 30 percent of profits going to the Amy Winehouse Foundation. A statement first issued by a spokesperson for the Amy Winehouse Estate last month said: "In 2021, Amy's estate auctioned items from her life and career with 30% of the proceeds going to the Amy Winehouse Foundation. Two individuals sold several items at that auction and retained the proceeds: the items were all Amy-related."

"This year they have put more Amy-related items up for auction and together the two auctions have generated six-figure sums for each of them. The estate has questioned how these items came into their possession and has not had satisfactory answers. The estate has therefore launched a legal process to clarify the situation. The Amy Winehouse Foundation will directly benefit if monies are recovered from either defendant."

The Valerie singer's purported girlfriend, Gourlay, talked candidly about their connection in the 2021 BBC Two documentary Reclaiming Amy. Gourlay is well-known for leading Mystery Blonde Management Limited, her own private business. The company was founded in September 2020 and is headquartered in Brighton, East Sussex, although not much information is available about it. She continued by describing her relationship with Winehouse as "undefined" and "unique". Numerous media outlets have now taken these remarks to mean that the women were formerly romantically involved. "We just loved each other very much and what I took from it, knowing her, is that she was confused about what it made her", she said.

As per The US Sun, Gourlay later refuted the claims of them being romantically involved, "When you have something that is so undefined for years, it's hard because it's the thing that I think is so fundamental in understanding her and the things that did trouble her." She also recalled how Amy once joked in an interview: "I'm not a lesbian until I've had four sambucas." "I’m really disappointed that certain media outlets have chosen to run stories that use incredibly salacious terminology - 'fling', 'affair', 'ex-lover' and so on", she added. "Six years is by no means a ‘fling’ and, quite frankly, if that’s the only thing you glean from me talking about our very long close friendship in the documentary you’ve missed the point." She concluded, "Our friendship was years longer than that, the physical side being a bi-product of what was, first and foremost, two people being madly into each other as mates. Why make it sound sordid?!"

