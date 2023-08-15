Amy Slaton of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Flaunts Sculpted Jawline After 8 Stone Weight-Loss Journey

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has come a very long way on her weight loss journey given that she started off with 406 lbs. After much effort and hard work, she was able to shed a total of 125 lbs. or 8.9 stones! In the third season of the reality show, her weight was reportedly 275 lbs.

1000lb Sisters' Amy Slaton flaunts her chiseled jawline after drastic weight loss successhttps://t.co/A1JRnAzi5f — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 13, 2023

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Wants to Take Up Modeling With The Show Possibly Ending

Details of her present weight are still unknown especially after she recently gave birth to her second son. Regardless, it appears that perhaps she's dropped even further as she flaunted her slimmer and more sculpted jawline on TikTok earlier this week, per The Sun.

Image Source: TikTok | @amyslatonhalterman87

The reality star recently took to the popular platform over the weekend as she enjoyed experimenting with several filters on it. She seemed to really be having fun with each filter revealing something new and unique with each trial. From one that spoke of her beauty to addressing how she ended things with her former lover, it was a whole new side to her. But, one thing that fans took careful notice of was her slimmer physique followed by her healthy and glowing skin.

The contrasting paths of the #1000LbSisters weight loss journeys! https://t.co/HhzQV6gKXf — TV Shows Ace (@TVShowsAce) August 8, 2023

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Claps Back at Fans That Asked Her To Stop Using Filters

The star flaunted her thinner jawline as she blissfully looked into the lens of her camera striking pose after pose. Her shoulders too appeared to have thinned down just as well. But, her warm smile spoke volumes of how happy she was with the progress made through the years. Besides her loving smile, the star was found to be wearing a sportive black tank top with a plunging neckline. As usual, she looked savage with her striking purple hair that added more flair to this casual yet Insta-worthy outfit of the day.

Image Source: TikTok | @amyhalterman87

Also Read: Tammy Slaton of '1000-lb Sisters' Reflects on Dating Women as a Way to Heal After Husband's Demise

In response to the TikTok that featured a filter that quantifies beauty, the end result was that she was indeed 100% beautiful! Fans were simply touched by emotions and flooded the comment section with compliments and heaps of love and support for her. "You are a beautiful girl," said one person in admiration.

"You're gorgeous!" added another person in agreement with the previous comment. "You are so pretty! Love your hair!" gushed a third person. "YAAASSS BEAUTIFFFULLL GIRLLLL HHHHAYYEAAAHHHHHH" commented an elevated fan. A final one mentioned, "You're always 100% Beautiful".

Image Source: TikTok | @amyhalterman87

Another similar video from the same series recorded followers of hers who couldn't recognize the reality star. The video which featured her 'Relationship Status' got several of her fans praising her for weight loss. "I DIDN'T EVEN RECOGNISE HER OML YOU LOOK SOOO GOOD!!!" said the first person in excitement and glee.

A final one lays emphasis on the tough journey of losing weight and even commended Slaton on making so much progress through the years since she first appeared in the hit series. "You made so much progress I am so proud of you beautiful, no matter what," concluded the person.

References:

https://www.tiktok.com/@amyhalterman87

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8827009/1000-lb-sisters-amy-slaton-thinner-weight-loss/

More from Inquisitr

'1000-Lb Sisters' End Their 6 Week Hiatus as Filming for Season 4 Resumes After 'Physical Fight'

'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Attends Late Husband Caleb Willingham's Memorial Looking Slimmer