Amy Robach's Rarely-Seen First Ex-Husband Tim McIntosh, Resurfaces in Daughter Ava's Vacation Photo

Amy Robach, the famous television presenter, and her rarely-seen first ex-husband, Tim McIntosh, made a rare appearance on social media as their daughter Ava McIntosh shared a delightful vacation snapshot. The 21-year-old Ava posted the picture on her Instagram Stories, with her father Tim by a large pool in a relaxed pose. In the image, 58-year-old Tim stood casually by the pool, donning a gray T-shirt and black shorts, while playfully flexing his muscles. The picture offers an intriguing glimpse of Tim, who usually keeps a low profile on social media and rarely appears in pictures. With close-cropped salt and pepper hair, Tim looked different from his usual public appearances.

Ava, who is known for occasionally sharing family pictures online, posted the picture during their vacation. Tim, a former MLB baseball player, showed his playful side by resting one flip-flop-clad foot on the pool's steps. The post offers a rare insight into the family dynamics, with Tim and Ava enjoying some quality time together. Tim shares two daughters, Ava and Analise, with his ex-wife, Robach. Robach and Tim were married for 15 years, from 1996 to 2009, before parting ways. Despite their divorce, the family continues to share moments and experiences, especially through Ava’s occasional social media posts featuring her father. Robach spent Christmas this year with her current partner, T.J. Holmes, and his daughter Sabine. The TV presenter was papped outside T.J.'s apartment on the holiday, carrying various lavish gifts. Amy donned a stylish yellow knit sweater paired with skin-tight black jeans, accentuating her curves.

As per The U.S. Sun, in a series of pictures, Robach was seen wearing a long black coat, gracefully juggling several gift bags as she met Holmes and Sabine outside the apartment. The Christmas break was a time for the blended family to come together, capturing the spirit of the season. The duo has been open about their relationship, which became public in 2022. Their romance was met with public attention, leading to their departure from their respective roles. The couple, who hosts the podcast Amy & T.J., recently discussed their evolving relationships with their children. Robach asserted, "Evolving is what I would say, and we had relationships with each other's kids when we were just friends, and so as tough as it's been for so many people in our lives, it's the most difficult for them because now they're having to look at us in a different way with one another. And we have been very thoughtful, and we've taken things very slowly, and we're being very patient. But things are good. They're peaceful, and we want to continue to build on that."

Despite the challenges, Robach and Holmes emphasized the importance of patience and thoughtful consideration as they navigate their evolving family dynamics. The couple expressed their commitment to building peaceful and positive relationships with their children, highlighting the significance of understanding and growth in their blended family journey.

