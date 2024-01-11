Matters of the heart are often regarded as complicated affairs, especially if they involve heartbreak. The bottom line is that it's seldom easy to forget it and can, in some cases, haunt a person. It appears that Amy Robach can’t seem to let go of her now-boyfriend T.J. Holme’s alleged affair in the past. The couple started dating back in 2022, shortly after they both filed for divorce from their respective spouses. However, they firmly confirmed no foul play and clarified that they were in no way entangled with each other before their marriages ended. The couple is often seen exchanging some pretty sweet PDA when in public and often gush about each other on social media. Recent events beg the question: Is the honeymoon phase of their relationship over?

The U.S. Sun reported that Robach seems to be having trust issues with Holmes which arose from an alleged insecurity. A source in close contact with the social media personality claimed that lately, Robach has been monitoring Holmes rather closely. The source alleged: “Amy has trust issues in their relationship.” The source continued to explain a rather shocking ordeal: “She just doesn’t fully trust him, so she wants him around all the time.”

The anonymous source is referring to his affair, which first came to light in 2022 before they were confirmed to be dating. Page Six reported Holmes as having been involved with two separate women from the ABC network while he was still married to his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig. While the name of one remains anonymous for security reasons, she is said to be a staffer on the network. The other woman was said to be a Good Morning America producer, Natasha Singh. Neither commented on the affair or their alleged involvement with Holmes.

Thus far, there have been no reports of an affair involving Holmes with another woman except his now-girlfriend Robach. The source iterated on the fact that given her boyfriend’s prestigious career and chain of high-profile friends, he wouldn’t possibly cheat on her or hurt her in any manner. An insider remarked without completely ruling out the possibility of a scandal: “I don’t think he’s cheating because everyone would know about it, but he has a wandering eye.”

Additionally, the source said, “Meanwhile, Amy just adores him like a puppy in love.” While many critics might suspect their relationship to be merely infatuation, they seem rather serious about each other. Neither Robach nor Holmes have commented on the matter thus far and appear to be silent on the matter.

This comes after the couple’s newest episode from their podcast, The Amy and TJ Podcast, which featured the couple discussing some intricate details about their relationship. In a conversation with each other, both confessed not seeing trust as an important factor in their love lives or relationships in general. Well, whether or not this is puppy love or true love remains to be seen.

