Former Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach, 50, and TJ Holmes, 46, opened up about their tumultuous year following the revelation of their private affair in a candid and emotional tell-all podcast episode. On December 5, the first episode of their podcast, Amy & TJ, was released, marking a year since the network informed them that they would not be returning to work as they dealt with the fallout from their relationship becoming public.

Robach began as she recalled the terrifying moment when she feared for Holmes' life after receiving alarming texts from him. The episode revealed the extent of their difficulties and the toll it took on their mental and emotional health, per The Sun.

The revelation came against the backdrop of the GMA3 drama that cost them their jobs, which they discuss in their iHeartRadio podcast. Both anchors were fired from Good Morning America in January after the network decided to part ways as their relationship became public knowledge.

Robach begins the podcast by acknowledging the difficult year they've had. "We have fought for love and I can say that I've never been happier. I am with my best friend," Robach said. "We have gone through, I think it's fair to say, a year of hell, but we have had each other through it all." Despite the difficulties, she described their time together as "the most beautiful relationship I've ever had in my life." Holmes agreed with her, saying he's the "healthiest and happiest" he's ever been.

However, the tone changed dramatically as the couple discussed the aftermath of the affair becoming public. Holmes was in a "very dark space" the day after their relationship became public, Robach revealed, sending her messages in the past tense expressing remorse and sorrow. Fearing the worst, she conducted a "welfare check" on him out of concern for his well-being.

Robach described the terrifying ordeal, saying she and her father rushed to Holmes' apartment only to find him incoherent and sprawled out on his bed. The episode highlighted the emotional toll the scandal took on both individuals, with TJ admitting to excessive alcohol consumption and the consumption of weed edibles, which left him in a troubling state.

Robach, a breast cancer survivor, admitted that she "wanted to die" at various points throughout the year, per ET. "You go through cancer, and, yes, you're afraid to die, but you're fighting to live," Robach shared. "And you've got all these people around you, supporting you and cheering you on, and you feel this collective hug from people lifting you when you're scared and going through all of these treatments. But this year, I wanted to die. There were days when I wanted to die and that was something I'd never experienced before in my life. I just didn't want to get up. I didn't want to see what new headline would be out there."

The couple's relationship became public in November 2022, prompting ABC to deliberate for months on how to handle the situation. In January, the network announced the departure of both anchors, citing their relationship as a distraction. Despite the professional setbacks, Robach and Holmes have continued to be seen together in public, with the couple making their red carpet debut on December 1 at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

Robach and Holmes reveal that their divorces were already in the works when their relationship was revealed. Robach's divorce from Andrew Shue was finalized in March, while Holmes' divorce from Marilee Fiebig was finalized in October. As they move forward in their lives, the couple sees the past year as a "total reset." "I am in love with this woman and she's in love with me and we're planning a life together," Holmes said.

