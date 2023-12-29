Navigating relationships can be complex, and for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, confronting the less glamorous realities is part of their dynamic. While disagreements are usually not common in their relationship, when they arise, one of them employs a distinctive coping mechanism. In their recent podcast episode titled Amy & T.J., the former co-anchors from GMA3: What You Need to Know delved into their approaches to handling conflicts. Each of them has distinct methods for dealing with such situations. As reported by HuffPost, Robach mentioned that Holmes tends to emotionally withdraw after certain arguments, a behavior that triggers a downward emotional spiral for her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Noam Galai

Also Read: Donald Trump Criticizes the Director of 'Home Alone 2,' Takes Credit for Film's Success

As per insights from USA Today, psychologist Jeff Gardere engaged in a conversation concerning conflict resolution in relationships. During this discussion, Holmes admitted to a pattern of withdrawing from interactions with Robach following heated conversations between the couple. "I am really, really bad about this. I don't scream, I don't yell, I don't do anything. I don't name-call, I don't get aggressive. Nothing, but I will check out," Holmes said. "I don't need you to say 'I'm sorry.' I don't need you to help me. I have to work through it, and I'm trying to get better at doing it quicker," he added.

Additionally, he acknowledged occasionally adopting a distant aspect for a day or two following a disagreement with Robach. Holmes highlighted the significance of one's immediate reaction in such moments, emphasizing that these moments present an opportunity to choose between diverging paths in handling conflicts. "And if you go that way, I'm out. I'm done. ... I'm checked out for the day," he said. Moreover, Robach expressed that Holmes' periods of emotional withdrawal, or "check-out," are very stressful for her. She said, "I would rather have him yell at me than freeze me out for two days. I spiral. I don't know what to say, what to do, what he thinks."

Also Read: Automated Robot Violently Attacks Elon Musk's Tesla Engineer at Company's Texas Factory in a Barbaric Incident

Furthermore, Robach elaborated on a strategy employed by the couple during arguments, involving the use of a particular phrase, "Dan Steely," which they've made a safety measure. This phrase serves as a signal to caution each other when either is about to say something triggering in the heat of an argument. It came from a moment when Holmes mistakenly swapped the names of the rock band Steely Dan. Consequently, Holmes mentioned that while he doesn't completely disengage, he does exhibit a departure from his usual warm and affectionate self. Adding to this sentiment, Robach chimed in, describing the experience.

I understand needing time to process but two days is ridiculous. — Jennifer Terry (@terry_jenn) December 27, 2023

Also Read: Here's Why T.J Holmes Needs to 'Check Out' for 2 Days After an Argument With Amy Robach

Meanwhile, Holmes and Robach recently introduced their new podcast titled "Amy and T.J.," marking its debut earlier this month. The duo aimed to reclaim control over the narrative of their relationship, particularly after facing expulsion from their roles as TV hosts amid allegations of an extramarital affair. In the inaugural episode of the podcast, Robach reflected on the couple's journey, acknowledging that they navigated through challenging circumstances. They expressed gratitude for the unwavering support they received from their close-knit circle of friends and family during this tumultuous period. Holmes also disclosed his desire to marry Robach, partly driven by his wish to redefine how he introduces her to the world.

More from Inquisitr

Meghan McCain Furiously Blasts Her Former ‘The View’ Co-hosts, Calls Them 'Crazy Old People'

The Cast of 'Sister Wives' Feels They ‘Failed Ourselves’ Upon Re-Watching 2013 Commitment Ceremony