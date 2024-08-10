Amy Robach Kicked T.J. Holmes Out of Bed For a Very Weird Reason, Here's What it is

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes shocked everyone when they went from being co-anchors on GMA3 to a couple in November 2022. They even started a podcast in December 2023. They've celebrated numerous milestones together and are very open about their relationship. As reported by the Daily Mail, Robach recently disclosed that she kicked Holmes out of bed at night as he was watching the TV at a loud volume.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Roy Rochlin

Robach shared, "So he put it on while we’re both lying there and normally, we all know T.J. likes the TV on, and normally I can drone [sic] it out. But for some reason the commentary…I couldn’t fall back asleep, so he had to go into the other room." Holmes argued he needed to watch every minute of the swimming in the Seine. He stressed, “You have to, this is a sport. It’s not like constant, it’s constant action, but you can’t really see action. It’s like watching a NASCAR race. At some point, you just think they’re going around in circles. You have to really pay attention to the nuance. And I had to have all the nuance explained to me.”

Robach chimed in, "So you had to turn up the volume and that’s when I was like, 'Babe, can you turn down the volume?' So, you just left the room." Interestingly, a source recently argued, "They’re certainly not as lovey-dovey as they used to be." They added, "I know that tends to happen in relationships, but Amy has to be wondering, what with T.J.’s history. A lot of things are up in the air – whether or not to actually move in together since they keep separate apartments, dealing with their relationships with their kids, and when – or even if – they intend to marry at some point."

Earlier on their podcast, Robach revealed how their feelings for each other began. She revealed, “I don't [think] I ever, like, touched your hand. We never held hands. There was nothing physical. And I never in my life could have imagined feeling that kind of love for someone where it never began as lust...It was just this deep foundation of friendship, love, and respect.” She added, “We had been in the trenches together on television, in a very high-stress situation in the network newsroom, and we had been there for each other in our darkest moments,” as reported by People magazine.

She explained, “We started leaning on each other in so many emotional ways. And it was just there was such a depth to what we had. It was so different than anything I've ever experienced.” She also mentioned that there was a time when they spent a lot of time together at work. “I remember us both saying, ‘Oh, Fridays are a bummer.' Normally people are excited about Fridays, right? Didn't want it to be Friday, and I was excited about Monday [and returning to work]."