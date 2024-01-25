Amy Robach Breaks Down Due to ‘Exhausting’ Romance Problems With T.J. Holmes: 'Shutting Her Out'

Former GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have broken their year-long silence about their romantic relationship, discussing it on the debut episode of their new podcast, Amy & T.J. The revelation of their involvement sparked a media frenzy last November, leading to their exit from ABC News. As they candidly addressed the challenges encountered over the past year and expressed their mutual affection, the couple openly delved into the complexities of their relationship on the podcast.

During the unplanned recording, Holmes, 46, surprised Robach, 50, as they delved into the challenges posed by working together on the podcast. Robach highlighted, "Our styles differ when it comes to brainstorming, generating ideas, considering guests, and contemplating content... I like to talk it out and brainstorm and throw things out and up, and you like to quietly do your thing by yourself. And so what we've ended up doing is sitting in silence for hours next to each other, and it's exhausting." Holmes stated, "I'm not great at that."

She expressed the difficulty of working together in a different capacity, stating, "So when I'm sitting next to somebody, who I know we're both working hard, but I feel is completely emotionally removed from our relationship. So it's the struggle of, yes, we've always worked together and gotten along, but this is a different kind of working together." She continued, "So it's the struggle of, yes, we've always worked together and gotten along, but this is a different kind of working together. The last few days, I've felt disconnected to you."

As emotions ran high, Robach fought back tears while expressing her concerns about Holmes bottling up his feelings and not communicating during challenging times: "Do you know what it's like to feel shut out from the person that you love?" Holmes apologized and questioned if Robach was 'scared' of their relationship falling apart. She admitted, "I'm not scared when we're talking. I'm scared when we're not."

Although the pair has been in the headlines because of their romance, both hosts clarified that they were in the midst of divorcing their then-spouses when they were photographed together by the Daily Mail in upstate New York. T.J. emphasized the importance of the date, November 30, 2022, as the day they were 'outed.' This has introduced an extra layer of complexity to their collective journey. Robach was previously married to actor Andrew Shue, and she also has two daughters from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh.

In the aftermath, all eyes turned to Holmes' ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, who expressed her disappointment in him. The Daily Mail UK reported Fiebig's discontent with how Holmes seemingly flaunted his romance with Robach. As Holmes and Robach refute claims of an affair, Fiebig, now Holmes' ex-wife, conveyed her sentiments through her legal representative, divorce lawyer Stephanie Lehman.

Fiebig appeared visibly disheartened by the way her former husband navigated their split after a 12-year marriage. Speaking on Fiebig's behalf, Lehman emphasized her client's primary focus amid the challenging times. Lehman stated, "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter."

