Amy Robach and T.J.Holmes' Exes—Who Are Also Dating —'Getting a Kick' Out of TV Hosts' Rough Patch

Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes’ 'relationship didn't start until after' they separated from their respective spouses in 2022. While Holmes was married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig, Robach was with actor Andrew Shue. Surprisingly, the couple's exes have now started dating each other, as per People, Fiebig and Shue connected a year after their exes and former GMA3 co-hosts got involved in a romantic relationship. While Holmes and Robach are apparently struggling in their relationship, Fiebig and Shue are enjoying their exes 'bickering'.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Taylor Hill

According to OK! Magazine, the new couple is 'getting a kick' out of the rumors that their exes are going through a rough patch. "They bicker a lot more and the days of them not being able to keep their hands off each other are long gone," a source confirmed.

The former TV hosts have maintained that they never cheated their respective spouses despite speculations, “Nov. 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed. To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers—being outed as cheating on our spouses—and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings," Holmes said during an episode of their podcast.

However, lately, they have been arguing. "We fight about the same things, but not about the small things," Holmes shared. "It drives us both crazy," Robach agreed. "We have big blowouts! If we're going to do this, let's do this," he said, to which Robach added, "It's go big or go home."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙏. 𝙅. 𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙈𝙀𝙎 (@officialtjholmes)

Holmes admitted that listening to one of their recorded fights led to 'at least one and maybe two other' spats between them. "If you're not in a good place already, that sets up someone perfectly to be an even bigger a------ than they were during the actual fight because no one wants that person to say, 'Aha, I told you, or I was right.' Nobody wants that," he explained. "That was upsetting to me," Robach recalled. "I don't think I ever want to record our fight again because if I made you mad the first time, it's like with time and space, you get re-angered or more angry."

“We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let's see what happens,’” Robach had earlier said on their podcast. “We entered this relationship because we intended [to spend] our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don't know, button on it."

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ ex-spouses are now dating, Page Six reports.



The new couple is said to have bonded “over the traumatic experience of being cheated on” by the former ABC hosts, according to the outlet. pic.twitter.com/O5DBm3hLbT — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 5, 2023

"We both have two marriages under our belts and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards,” she continued. “But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It's on the table. It's on the table.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Shue (@andreweshue)

Meanwhile, Shue revealed that he is 'happy' about his relationship with Fiebig. “I'm doing very well,” he shared. “I am very happy. My kids are all great, and I'm working on a project," the Rainmaker actor told hosts Laura Layton, Courtney Thorne Smith, and Daphne Zuniga while sitting for an episode of Still the Place podcast.