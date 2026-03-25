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Amid Nationwide TSA Delays, a Violin Performance at Airport Draws Attention

Published on: March 25, 2026 at 3:28 PM ET

Airport travel delays meet unexpected live music moment amid ongoing DHS shutdown chaos

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Passengers in long TSA lines at Atlanta airport entertained by violin player.
Violin players entertains passengers in long TSA lines in Atlanta. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A viral airport violin video is making the rounds online, showing a musician lifting spirits at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as travelers endured hours-long security lines tied to the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

The clip — which has racked up more than a million views on X — features violinist Michelle Winters performing Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” while a winding line of passengers stretches behind her toward the TSA security checkpoint on March 20, the Independent reports.

Others looked frustrated. One woman glanced at her watch repeatedly. Atlanta’s airport is the nation’s busiest. 

The viral airport violin clip, shared on X Monday, carried the caption: “Lines at ATL TSA so bad they brought out live entertainment.” However, Winters clarified to the Independent that her performance was not arranged in response to the delays but was part of a long-running program at the airport.

“I’ve been performing for the Atlanta Airport for about 10 years now,” she said. “The live music program first started about 10 years ago, during a time when TSA lines were exorbitantly long (similar to the lines now).”

She added, “Throughout the years, people have really enjoyed the music. I’ve met folks who were traveling to see sick family and were anxious about their condition upon arrival to families who had a few hours to kill and needed some entertainment for their energetic kiddos.”

The airport violin performer, who is classically trained, said she seldom encounters negative reactions and makes a point to steer clear of slow or “depressing songs.”

An airport spokesperson said that Melissa Winters is just one of several live performers featured as part of the airport’s entertainment program. “Hartsfield-Jackson has a vibrant art and music program,” the spokesperson said. “The Airport hosts live performances by talented musicians throughout our concourses daily for the pleasure of our passengers.”

After the airport violin video surfaced online, it quickly drew hundreds of comments. Many viewers shared heartfelt praise for the performance during long TSA security checkpoint waits, while others voiced clear frustration directed at the federal government.

“This is funny but real cool they did this,” one X user wrote. “Making  lemonade out of lemons.” “That’s one way to make the most out [of] it,” another added, while a third simply commented: “Great idea.” But not all social media reactions to the airport violin live music were positive.

Some users took a darker view, comparing the airport violin performance to the band playing aboard the Titanic as the ship went down. “D–n, violin playing like on the deck of the Titanic,” one user wrote. “Is it that bad?” “They did not fix the problem. They gave it a soundtrack,” another quipped.

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