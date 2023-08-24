Amid Britney Spears's Divorce, She Now Has a Chance To Fix Things With Her Mom Lynne Spears

Britney Spears is going through a tumultuous phase in her life given her recent split from her estranged husband, Sam Asghari. Besides this, the complicated history surrounding her family doesn’t make things any easier. The lengthy conservatorship battle didn’t make it any easier on the singer as it resulted in a complicated relationship with her parents and siblings. But, out of everyone, perhaps a reconciliation between Lynne Spears - Britney’s mother and her may be in order, as the Mirror reported.

Relationship expert, Paula Quinsee, the founder of 'Engaged Humans' believes that Britney’s new separation springs a perfect opportunity for severed ties to be renewed. And that the mother and daughter could finally “put aside” their differences and work on rebuilding their love and support for each other. “Sometimes crises create opportunities to put the past aside and move on as we take stock of life and what is really important to us going forward,” shared the expert with deep thought.

In a new Instagram post, Britney Spears says her mom Lynne Spears and Lou Taylor were the ones who brought up the conservatorship idea back in 2008. She also said her father, Jamie, isn’t even smart enough to have thought of a conservatorship in the first place…#FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/SZU2wYEAuH — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) November 3, 2021

In a general overview, she explained with emphasis on Britney and Lynne’s relationship, “It can make us realize that family feuds or situations that were big issues back then are less significant or pale in comparison now.” With respect to recent events in Britney's life, Quinsee believes this bad scenario could give root to opportunities for them to have “some real honest conversations with each other.”

In addition, she notes that they could finally address the pain between them followed by a moment of forgiveness. “It could give them the opportunity to apologize and forgive past issues,” suggested the expert. She also expressed her genuine desire for Britney’s mental well-being since the gut-wrenching split. Because of how delicate this topic could be, the expert thinks that the Circus singer strictly needs a “safe, trusted space” to talk about it. One that she could “fully lean into”; a person who wouldn’t “hold judgment.”

Quinsee in her expert opinion elaborates on the aftermath of the end of a relationship and explains why Britney needs some time to “work on herself” in order to “heal” and move on. “The ending of a relationship is similar to death and we need time to grieve. Everyone grieves in their own way, there is no ‘one size fits all’.” The expert deeply empathized with the Grammy-winning singer's pain and suggested that in such circumstances, it's also important to practice kindness toward herself. “Give yourself time to heal and let go of any underlying anger, hurt, and resentment,” suggested Quinsee.

As Inquisitr noted earlier this week, Britney was actually spotted with a new “man” on her Instagram post. Whom she referred to as a “supposed friend” in the caption. Quinsee commented on the possible ‘rebound’ from Asghari. “Jumping straight into another relationship is only going to cause pain down the line as rebound relationships rarely last long term”. In conclusion, she recommended Britney to “seek professional help to assist [her] in your healing journey and to forge a healthy connection with yourself again”

