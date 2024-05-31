American Swiftie Roasted After Moaning About Being ‘Pushed Around’ at Lisbon Concert: ‘Entitled’

An American Taylor Swift fan faced massive social media backlash after she expressed dissatisfaction with the pop star's Lisbon concert. Swift, 34, kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour tour with a concert in Paris on May 9 before heading to Portugal. For TikToker Jenny Berger and her friends, it turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Berger, known on TikTok as @bergerboo, posted a now-deleted video that quickly gained notoriety on X, formerly Twitter, DailyMail reported. In the video, the Swiftie lamented the conditions on the first night of Swift’s Lisbon concert at Estádio da Luz. Berger complained about being jostled by the 'general admission' fans despite paying a ‘sh** ton’ for her VIP tickets.

“Update – we’re pretty pissed. Again, VIP one, and we paid a sh** ton for our ticket, and general admin is pushing us around,” Berger expressed, as per Newsweek. “They’re all around us, getting to the front and pushing us back. We’re trying to be aggressive, but like, I’m sorry, I did not expect this and I paid way too much. Why are we not roped off? I just don’t get it,” she added.

Shaking her head as she panned her camera to show the large group of fans standing in front of her, she opined, “There’s no Nashville magic here." She ranted, "They’re not VIPs...They paid $300 less for their ticket and they’re walking in front of us.” As she labeled the 'general admission' fans as ‘vultures’ trying to ‘get in their space,’ the reaction on social media was swift and unforgiving.

A user commented, “Has she never gone to a general admission show? I’m American and I’ve both queued for hours to be at the front and shown up at doors planning to be in the back.” Some reactions were much harsher. “'They paid 300$ less than us and they’re in front of us…' gurl, they are more intelligent than you, that’s all,” a comment read. Another user mocked, “'There’s no Nashville magic'...girl shut up.”

Highlighting the entitlement, another user echoed, “They really think that just for paying more people AROUND THEM are going to treat them like VIPs.” The harshest critique perhaps came from a user who said, “There is something so concerning about people going to other countries to attend shows and being mad that they aren’t treated like royalty. Just because you’re some white girl from America doesn’t mean shit. Hold your own or go the f**k back home.”

Another user bashed, “I’m sorry but maybe reflect on why this is so important...you flew to a different country to see a concert you’ve already seen and complain about how much money you spent when you can sit at home and watch her concert over and over…the American entitlement needs to be studied.”