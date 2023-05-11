'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline Welcomes New Additions to the Family

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe's girlfriend, Leticia Cline has recently posted adorable videos and snaps on her Instagram Story revealing new "furry" additions to the family. According to The U.S. Sun, Cline has not only welcomed a kindle of kittens who took up space under her shop, but the entrepreneur has also taken to her social media to introduce her surprised followers to the cute unexpected guests

"This mama cat showed up and had kittens," Cline, captioned the post as she showed the tiny kittens off in the video. "She wanted to keep them next to my power tools." The kittens, ranging from gray to black and white, hid under a table with their mom. The video also showcased the kittens exploring the new surroundings and nuzzling with each other.

Cline continued in the caption, "So now I’m a cat midwife to some little construction kitties. And I couldn’t be happier about it." In another sweet photo, she wrote, "Just in case you didn’t get enough cuteness." A final picture showed off one kitty's cute face with the caption, "Little old man face." The Beauty and the Geek alum has promised to care for the strays and plans to offer them up for adoption in three weeks.

Leticia Cline is a known animal lover and often shares adorable snaps on Instagram with her pet husky, Jack. Previously, she had also shared posts showing off a romantic date night with Wolfe on her Instagram Stories. The black and white picture was captioned, "With my Babes," and it showcased the couple snug on a couch with each other, with a cat cuddled on Cline's lap. TMZ first broke the story of the couple dating since April 2021. They were spotted together at a printing shop in Norfolk, Virginia, where Cline customized a jacket. She was also seen accompanying Wolfe on his American Pickers shoots, including the San Francisco schedule in June 2021 and at another California location.

People reports that Cline is a former model and is now a motorcycle racer. Cline and Woolf share a mutual love for motorcycles, and Cline had shared a picture of herself and Woolf visiting the Harley-Davidson Museum in September 2022. The pair fell in love after Wolfe's former wife, Jodi Wolfe, filed for divorce from the reality TV star in July 2021 after almost nine years of marriage.

The reason for divorce, as per documents filed in the court papers, was that the couple had "irreconcilable differences." The filing was submitted by Jodi Woolf in November, and their date of separation was listed as June 2020. The documents state that Jodi, "would further show that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted," and that she and Mike are "unable to successfully live together" as a married couple. She had also requested through the legal course that the court make "an equitable division" of the couple's marital property and debts or approve an agreement on how to divide their marital estate.