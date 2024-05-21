American Idol Judge Katy Perry Gets 'Judged' For This ‘Disrespectful’ Move Toward the Audience

On Sunday night, Katy Perry made an unforgettable farewell during her last performance on American Idol, but her antics were met with criticism. In the May 19 broadcast, the singer chose to throw pizza into the audience—during the show's finale—a move that has gone viral in the past.

As reported by The Sun, Perry shrugged her shoulders as she held a pepperoni pizza slice in one hand. As the audience went wild, she threw the pizza slice off the stage. After bouncing off someone's hands, the slice finally hit the floor.

Following this, Perry shared the incident on Instagram, where she received criticism from her followers. One fan commented on her post, "This is bad. Shouldn’t throw food just like that." Another user agreed with the statement and added, "Eeek.. I’m a fan but this is kinda disrespectful. I’d be annoyed if it ruined my outfit. Id pick it up off the floor and throw it back at her white dress & then do a dance.. wonder if she found it funny. Probably."

One more user called the incident a 'terrible example' and added, "Horrible. No one should play with food. Terrible example. There's really nothing to laugh." A fan straight away called her 'rude' and added, "Why would you do that. People are struggling to put bread on the table and here she is throwing food. Also not to mention rude."

Since when is it a good look to throw messy greasy food at a group of very nicely dressed fans? This is awful Katy!!! — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) May 20, 2024

In the 22nd season finale, Perry said her goodbyes to Idol after seven years on the judges' panel. Idol contestants performed Perry's hit songs Teenage Dream, California Gurls, and Dark Horse as a farewell performance in the finals. Perry expressed gratitude for her experience on the reality competition program when she announced her departure to Jimmy Kimmel, a late-night host, in February.

Kimmel asked Perry during her interview how long she planned to stay on the show as a judge for the singing competition. She said, "I love Idol so much, it’s connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out to feel that pulse of my own beat."

Katy Perry gets emotional during the final moments of the #AmericanIdol Season 22 finale pic.twitter.com/o1K1famDG0 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 20, 2024

Many viewers of American Idol were startled when Perry left the program. On the other hand, fans are going ballistic at the notion that the iconic Jon Bon Jovi will be taking Perry's seat as a judge on American Idol. A source recently revealed to LifeandStyle, "Jon is the undisputed top contender to succeed Katy."

They went on to say that the rock music mogul is a serious candidate for Katy Perry's judging spot due to his incredible charm and great stage presence. According to the same source, Bon Jovi is reportedly seeking $25 million to serve as a judge on American Idol.

On the other hand, a source close to the American Idol production team has said that Bon Jovi's recruitment is contentious because of money. The source concluded, "To secure a true rock icon of his caliber, one must invest accordingly!"

The insider also stated, "This has been a very stressful time for Luke and Lionel because they’ve been left in the dark about so much — there was even talk producers were going to start fresh with a whole new lineup and give them the boot. That hasn’t happened, so now the next worry is who will join the show."