Amber Heard Refused to Have a Child With 'Addict' Johnny Depp: "He Wanted Her 'Barefoot and Pregnant'"

Before their dramatic and controversial divorce trial, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp lived a troubled life with irreconcilable issues and disputes. Their differences soon turned into a nasty fight that the world witnessed, and after their messy defamation lawsuit, they parted ways.

But, much earlier, it was reported that Depp wanted to become a father. Apparently, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor desired a child with Heard and even begged her for the same. Back in 2020, Heard's acting coach, Kristina Sexton spilled the beans on this in her court testament during the defamation hearing.

As noted by Mirror, during the 2020 lawsuit period, both actors presented their evidence to the jury. Sexton shared that Heard told her Johnny Depp had urged the Aquaman actress to have a baby with him as he wanted her "barefoot and pregnant – and at home." This was a request that Heard refused because she did not want to have a baby with someone who was struggling with addiction.

Sexton, who testified at the time via a video link from Australia, added, "Amber and I talked about his addictions. She really wanted to stay and help him get better." As per Sexton's statement, Heard was genuinely concerned about co-parenting a child with an addict.

The coach continued, "She told me that he really wanted them to have children, but she was concerned about having a child with someone who was an addict. I remember her telling me that he wanted her 'barefoot and pregnant – and at home' and her saying, 'I'm not going off the pill. I don't want to have kids with an addict.'" Adding to this, she explained, "We had this conversation a number of times over the course of their relationship."

Of all the accusations, one of the claims by Heard was that Depp was a "wife beater." But the 60-year-old actor began to sue the newspapers and publications over this report in 2018 which branded him as a "domestic abuser." Depp strenuously denied this label.

On Heard's claims of Depp raising his hand on her, Sexton testified in the court, that she had never seen Depp be violent towards Heard. However, the coach claimed that the 37-year-old told her about the alleged abuse shortly before Heard filed for divorce in 2016.

In one of the trials, Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, was also requested to testify on Heard's claims about Depp's violent nature. In her statement to the court, Henriquez's stated that she "saw Depp punch Heard in the head 'multiple times' during a row in March 2015" - a claim the Sleepy Hollow actor denied.

Henriquez's statement also strengthened Heard's "domestic violence" claims as Henriquez testified that the couple's rented home in Australia looked like "a scene from The Shining."

Heard also discussed the Australian home scene when she was brought up for the testimony. One of Heard's final claims was she found blood dripping from the walls, a live bird indoors, broken glass, and food smeared all over the home. She also alleged that Depp had tried to set fire to one of the sofas during a "rage."

But Depp, in his defense, turned the tables on Heard and admitted to writing on the walls with his own blood after severing the tip of his finger from the pieces of a glass bottle that Heard allegedly threw at him. After the ultra-messy trial, the couple was finally officially divorced in 2016.

