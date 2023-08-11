Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Alyssa Griffin for Trying to Explain ‘Content’ to Her: “I Know What It Means, Babe”

The View is presently on a brief hiatus as they recently announced. Hence, re-runs of some noteworthy episodes are on instead. One such episode discussed plastic surgery and the beauty standards of Gen Z. A conversation regarding this topic took place between Whoopi Goldberg and her fellow co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines. At one point Griffin attempted to 'teach' the Sister Act star the meaning of 'Content', but Goldberg had a savage response to it.

In the episode, the actress read out a statistical analysis of the people belonging to the said generation who undergo plastic surgery. "Washington Post reports that among Gen-Z...," she paused briefly while squinting her eyes in confusion.

She then asked Griffin in bewilderment, “Who is ‘Gen-Z?’ Is that you?” To which Griffin was quick to respond, "Younger than me. Like 20s." Sarah Hostin chimes in response as well, “It’s my kids”. Joy Behar reads aloud the age group that is a part of it and says, “11 to 26-year-olds” and beckoned Goldberg to continue.

Upon clearing her doubt she nodded in response and noted her grandchildren being in that category. “Okay. Yeah, I’ve got grandkids in that. Great-grandkids in that,” said the actress in fond recollection. She then moved on from it and proceeded to read the analysis further.

The factoid mentions, “Among Gen-Z, plastic surgery is no longer hush-hush. Now..[she pauses briefly] it’s good content,” she said with slight confusion and looked up at the audience. Instead of being in a state of confusion, a look of irritation registered on her face. Before she could continue, Griffin interrupted her and attempted to explain the term ‘content’ to her fellow host.

“Like they put it on social media,” she said. Without missing a beat, the Sister Act actress said in a slight tone of annoyance, “Yeah, I know what it means babe”. The fellow host then confessed that she thought perhaps Goldberg was unaware of the term and that's why she chimed in. “I wasn’t sure,” she explained while laughing out loud with their fellow hosts.

With respect to the analysis by the said publication, Goldberg expressed her disgruntlement. “I mean, this is ridiculous. But that’s just me,” she said. And went on to ask the other hosts about how they each felt about the ordeal. In agreement with what the Ghost actress said, Hostin shared a more personally thought-out reasoning. The host did not shy away from talking about the time she opted for the cosmetic surgery but carefully noted the age she opted for the procedure.

Like so, each went on to share their thoughts on the matter. Upon keenly listening to each narrative. Goldberg concludes the conversation by saying, “I guess it’s your prerogative. You have to make that decision. Young people are making it for themselves and are paying for it, What can you say?” concluded the host.

