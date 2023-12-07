Alyssa Farah Griffin Says 'We're All on Spectrum' As She Talks About 'Dating a Woman' on 'The View'

The 34-year-old Alyssa Farah Griffin of The View: Behind the Table podcast reiterated her earlier claim that she would love to date a woman if she ever separated from her husband, Justin, during a conversation about bisexuality with producer Brian Teta on Tuesday's episode. She then made a lighthearted remark regarding rumors circulating on social media regarding her sexual orientation. The co-host reiterated her earlier comments from the podcast's November 30 episode, stating, "I did say, if, for any reason, my husband and I didn’t work out, I think I would date a woman, and I stand by that."

As reported by People, Alyssa further added, "But, I told my husband I made the comment. He just kinda smiles and I’m like, 'Are you thinking about what woman it would be or are you honored that no man would compare to you?' Because I think that’s how he took it." Teta then cited a tweet from a fan in response to Alyssa's opening statement. He said, "The tweet I found said that, ‘Low key, Alyssa came out as bi.'" Alyssa then said, "You know what… I do… listen, it’s a spectrum. We’re all on a spectrum," and concluded by adding, "I feel like, in some senses, women would be easier to date, but, no, marriage for life to my husband."

Alyssa recently discussed several other topics on Teta's podcast. One was her enthusiasm for dogs and the impending The View, Pooch Pageant, and RHOBH. Like everyone else, she was enthralled by Kyle Richards and her divorce from Mauricio Umansky. Viewers get to watch Kyle this season with a new person—female country singer Morgan Wade. Rumor has it that they are in a love relationship. Alyssa was talking to Teta about how she was watching everything happen on TV. She attempted to explain it to her husband, who doesn't watch Bravo or reality television since she was so intrigued. She informed her husband, "If for any reason we ever ended, I think I’d go for a woman." According to her explanation, if you were in a good relationship with a guy, "if it fell apart, maybe try something totally new." Alyssa admitted to Teta that she may be immature for viewing programs like this after considering fan comments. Alyssa admits that it is escapism and refers to it as a "guilty pleasure."

On November 6, 2021, she married Justin Griffin after a year-long engagement. They have been open about their affection for one another ever since. Alyssa and Justin have both worked in politics; Alyssa was a press secretary for the Department of Defense, as was former Vice President Mike Pence. Alyssa disclosed on a February 2023 edition of The View how she unsubtly reconciled with Justin after a short split while they were still dating. As the presenters were talking about a recent image that Tom Brady had uploaded of himself wearing some brown boxers, which was thought to be a thirst trap, Alyssa related her own experience with uploading a similar image. As reported by People, she revealed, "I love a good thirst trap. My husband and I went on one brief hiatus a few months into dating; we were doing long-distance. He broke up with me. I was devastated. But how do you get him back? Post a sexy beachside photo. He was calling me the next day, and we were back together within a few days."

