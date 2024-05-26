Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals Her Own Past Abuse Experience on the View Amid Diddy Controversy

[Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.]

Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of The View, recently opened up about her personal experience with domestic abuse. This bombshell revelation came during a Monday episode of the show, where she and her co-hosts were discussing a resurfaced video showing rapper Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, in a hotel hallway in 2016. Griffin’s confession added a poignant layer to the discussion, highlighting the challenges faced by abuse survivors.

VIDEO SURFACES OF 2016 ASSAULT BY DIDDY: #TheView co-hosts react to embattled hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaking out after video emerged of him viciously attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/oHMeP9Nj8H — The View (@TheView) May 20, 2024

As per EW, drawing from her own past, Griffin emphasized the troubled dynamics that prevent many abuse victims from leaving their abusers. Griffin said, "Part of this conversation I've seen since this video emerged is this question of why didn't she leave. I want to speak to that. I once was a victim of domestic abuse in a prior relationship. It happened once. I was one of the lucky ones where the power dynamics were in my favor. I could leave, I could walk away, I could remove myself from him."

Griffin, who previously served as a member of Donald Trump’s communications team and is now a political commentator, acknowledged her unique position. She stressed, "They use financial abuse to keep you, emotional manipulation, and add to that that this is a multi-millionaire, incredibly powerful, incredibly well-connected person. There's an entire industry making money off of him. She had no hope to get away from him. There are other folks who need to be held accountable that knew this was happening and didn't say a thing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

As per US Weekly, despite the limitations of the legal system in holding Diddy accountable, Griffin called for a broader sense of justice. Moreover, Diddy’s apology video which he posted on social media has also faced backlash. In the video, he remarked, "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought professional help. After going to therapy and going to rehab, I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominik Bindl

However, his apology was not acceptable by many, including Griffin and Ana Navarro. Griffin exclaimed, “The apology was lacking. He didn’t even name Cassie. There was no message to young men. There was no saying he was going to donate his millions to a domestic violence shelter.” Navarro also criticized, “Shame on all the people around Sean Combs who have enabled, justified and looked the other way on all of this type of behavior for decades. These whispers have been around for decades. He should be treated like the social leper and criminal he is.”