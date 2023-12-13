Alyson Hannigan Opens Up About Her ‘Insane’ 20-Pound Body Transformation On DWTS

After ten weeks on Dancing With the Stars, Alyson Hannigan and her partner Sasha Farber moved to the finals. Amid her development as a dancer, Hanigan also had a noticeable physical transformation for which she is very grateful!

The How I Met Your Mother fame actress shared a side-by-side photo of her physical transformation on Instagram, expressing gratitude for herself and her dance partner, E! News reported. "The before and after says it all," Hannigan wrote on her post from December 9. "I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

"I can't thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today," she expressed.

Hannigan also conveyed her gratitude for the season's progress in a different Instagram post. "I really don't have enough words in my vocabulary to express my gratitude for this experience," she wrote. "To go into this journey with mostly fear, and come out how I feel now is indescribable I cannot thank @sashafarber1 enough for everything he gave me, shared with me, and experienced with me. I couldn't have asked for a better partner. Thank you for not giving up on me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyson Hannigan Denisof (@alysonhannigan)

Speaking with Denny Directo of Entertainment Tonight from the ballroom floor following the semifinals, Hannigan, 49, discussed her transformation each week since the show's inception. "I mean it's insane," the American Pie star said. "I can't even believe - he keeps saying 'Body by Sasha.'"

She claimed that as her activity level has increased, her "healthy eating" habits have vanished since she was primarily concerned with refueling her body after spending hours dancing every day. "The other day in the studio - pizza, pizza, pizza, pizza," her partner Farber shared of their eating. "Yeah, the PT [physical therapist] said 'Oh you should have milk and bananas before bed for calcium and potassium' and we were out of milk so we had ice cream," Hannigan chimed in with a joke about her routine.

In the semifinals, the two danced to Footloose by Kenny Loggins and achieved a score of 25 out of 30. Later, they performed a waltz to Come Away With Me by Norah Jones and received a score of 26 out of 30. She told ET that although she has improved every week, she is still having a lot of difficulty learning and mastering the dances. "This week was so hard for me," Hannigan said. "My body's falling apart, my knee wants to leave my leg, and the jive is just a mean dance. It's really awful, it's awful."

The two competed to win the prized Mirrorball Trophy against a record-breaking four additional stars: Xochitl Gomez, Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, and Charity Lawson. They, however, emerged fifth in the competition. Nevertheless, Hannigan's physical and emotional transformation was a great win in itself!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyson Hannigan Denisof (@alysonhannigan)

