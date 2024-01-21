All the Times When Taylor Swift Voiced Her Disapproval of Donald Trump and His Political Stances

Here's When Taylor Swift Disapproved of Donald Trump and His Political Ideologies

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By (L) James Devaney; (R) Kevin Dietsch

After a considerable period of avoiding discussions on politics, Taylor Swift eventually shared her views on the matter. Throughout her entire career until late 2018, the pop sensation deliberately refrained from delving into political conversations. However, since then, she has been unable to remain silent in the face of unfolding world affairs. As her impact expands, it inevitably becomes a subject of political interpretation. Furthermore, it's worth noting that the strained relationship between Swift and the political ideologies associated with Donald Trump isn't a recent development. Her subsequent engagement has added a new dimension to her public persona.

1. 2018

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By James Devaney

In an unusual step, singer Swift made a significant foray into politics by endorsing Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper in their Senate and House of Representatives races, as noted by CBS News. Additionally, she clearly outlined her disagreements with certain viewpoints, without explicitly mentioning Trump. This post marked the beginning of Swift's influence on American politics, creating a huge effect. Notably, Swift also referenced Marsha Blackburn, who maintained a vocal stance in support of Trump despite his legal challenges.

2. 2019

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ira L. Black

In 2019, Swift penned an extensive Instagram post, as reported by NBC News, where she admitted her past hesitancy in publicly expressing political opinions. She acknowledged a newfound sense of responsibility to wield her influence, especially with the country approaching another presidential election year. In a candid interview discussing her political awakening, Swift openly shared her disapproval of Trump and his perspectives. She expressed her belief that Trump held misguided notions about American democracy, perceiving it as an autocracy. Further contributing to her stance, Swift publicly criticized Trump and his administration during the MTV Video Music Awards.

3. 2020

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frazer Harrison

As reported by CNN, Swift strongly criticized Republican Senator Blackburn of Tennessee in her Netflix documentary "Miss Americana," comparing her conservative views to Trump in a wig. Swift expressed her opposition to Blackburn's opinions, openly sharing her viewpoint. In "Miss Americana," Swift admitted a regretful silence during the 2016 election and emphasized the need to be on the right side of history in 2020. Swift continued to make headlines by publicly addressing Trump following George Floyd's death in May 2020, breaking the internet with her statement. She also criticized Trump for mishandling funds for the U.S. Postal Service. Additionally, Swift contributed to the political conversation by lending one of her songs to a political advertisement.

4. 2021

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

Swift discussed how the Trump presidency compelled her to break her years-long silence on political matters. In a surprising revelation in 2021, a former Trump administration staffer disclosed that playing Swift's music at the White House during Trump's tenure was strongly discouraged. Olivia Troye, returning to her office after a particularly exasperating COVID-19-related meeting, turned up the Swift tunes to alleviate her stress. However, her moment of solace was interrupted when a colleague knocked on the door, humorously questioning if she was attempting to get fired, as detailed by The Messenger.

5. 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Noam Galai

Swift played a pivotal role in encouraging U.S. voter registration. On National Voting Day last year, the pop sensation took to Instagram, delivering a message that urged her followers to register to vote. While the exact impact of her influence on elections remains uncertain, it's evident that her words resonate strongly with her audience. In contrast, Trump has remained relatively quiet about Swift lately. However, he did express sarcastic well-wishes to her and Travis Kelce. According to The Messenger, Trump said, "I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not."

