All the Signs Pointing to Trouble Brewing in 'Sister Wives' Kody and Robyn Brown's Marriage

The Brown family's polygamous saga, as chronicled on the hit reality show Sister Wives, has taken a turbulent turn with the departure of three of Kody Brown's wives. The spotlight has shifted to Kody's last remaining wife, Robyn Brown. Despite years of portraying a seemingly strong marriage, recent revelations and subtle hints suggest that even this marriage may not be without problems.

In Season 18 of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown threw a curveball when she joked about her marriage to Kody possibly ending at any time. While some fans believe her remark was intended to secure her stake in the family's Coyote Pass property, it raises concerns about her marriage's stability. In a legally wed partnership, Robyn would not need a separate claim on the property if she felt truly secure, reports Cheatsheet.

Robyn's addition to the Brown family dynamic initially provided stability, with Kody emphasizing the strength of his relationship with her. However, the departure of three wives has shifted the family dynamics once more. Concerns about the foundation of their relationship arise as Kody navigates the aftermath of his divorces, including struggles to find his footing with Robyn. Fans question if their bond is based solely on their dislike for the other wives, or if there is a deeper connection that is now being tested.

Observant viewers noticed a strange behavior during the filming of the tell-all episodes, in which Kody and Robyn appeared to travel independently despite allegedly living in the same house. While the other wives' separate travels could be explained by logistical reasons, the deviation in Kody and Robyn's behavior sparked speculation among fans. Some see this as a subtle indication that the couple's relationship has become icy, emphasizing the potential strains beneath the surface.

Kody revealed a unique pact with Robyn that did not extend to his other wives during the Sister Wives: One-on-One special. Years ago, the couple agreed that if they fell out of love, they would release each other. This revelation irritated Kody's three now-ex-wives, highlighting a stark contrast in his dedication to each relationship, per People. Kody's first wife, Meri, expressed her disappointment, citing Kody's inaction in their marriage.

Kody openly admits to sabotaging himself and his relationship with Robyn out of frustration and anger in Sister Wives: One-on-One special. Kody appears to have developed a self-destructive streak after Christine, Janelle, and Meri left the plural marriage. He admitted that he considered leaving Robyn as a form of punishment, per People.

In a separate interview, Robyn confirms Kody's self-destructive behavior, revealing that he frequently picks fights over trivial matters. As Robyn describes being in a "major place of mourning," Kody expresses anger and a desire to move on, and the couple's emotional disconnect becomes clear.

With Season 18 coming to an end, it's important to remember that the footage from this season is now more than a year old. Given the passage of time, numerous developments may have occurred in the interim year, making determining the present state of affairs between Kody and Robyn Brown difficult.

