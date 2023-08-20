All Six Co-hosts of ‘The View’ Return for Season 27 With Whoopi Goldberg as Moderator

All six of the current co-hosts of The View will be back for fresh episodes of the 27th season starting next month. The Hot Topics table will once more be moderated by Whoopi Goldberg, as she has done since joining the ABC talk program in 2007, Entertainment Weekly reported. Former Donald Trump White House employee Alyssa Farah Griffin, legal expert Sunny Hostin, along with Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro will be part of the panel.

Longtime co-host Joy Behar who has been associated with the Barbara Walters-created show since its inception in 1997, will also be returning. Season 26 of the program began with Griffin and Navarro — who had previously covered in for missing co-hosts — taking up the conservative position previously held by controversial figure Meghan McCain, who resigned at the end of season 25 and went on to aggressively criticize the show.

Image Source: Facebook | The View

According to a prior network press release, The View has placed first among daytime network and syndicated talk shows in terms of households and total viewers for the whole season. The return of the co-hosts coincides with The View finishing the 2022–2023 TV season on a strong note, placing No. 1 among all daytime talk shows in terms of households and total viewers, per Variety.

The View averaged 2.375 million viewers for the whole season. The syndicated Live With Kelly and Mark, in its first year with Mark Consuelos as Kelly Ripa's cohost was in second place in daytime with an average of 2.293 million total viewers, while The third hour of NBC’s Today came in third place among all other network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

This is the third year in a row that The View has dominated both viewers and households throughout the day. Only The Late Show with Stephen Colbert managed to outperform The View and all other network talk shows during the day. “I’m really proud that The View is having this moment 26 years into its run,” executive producer Brian Teta told Variety in a statement. “The show is more relevant than ever and it’s a credit to visionaries Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie and the concept they created,” he said, reflecting on the legacies of Walters and Geddie, the co-creator of The View and Walters’ longtime producer, who both passed away over the last year.

“Television audiences have changed drastically since the show began in 1997. You have to be ‘can’t miss television’ to break through, and The View is always at its best when it’s a reflection of the conversations our viewers are having at home,” Teta added.

“This combination of co-hosts is very special. They are having fun at the table, but they also are talking about important issues, reacting to breaking news in real-time, and having tough conversations," he continued. "They have terrific chemistry, and everyone in our audience can find a perspective to connect with. Now we are heading into a presidential election cycle when The View is historically at its strongest, and I’m very excited for what’s to come in season 27,” Teta concluded.

