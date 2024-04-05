Alina Habba Laments E. Jean Carroll, Says She’ll Get ‘Zero’ From the $83 Million Awarded Against Trump

Alina Habba lambasted E. Jean Carroll, recently when asked about her next step post the recent judgment against former President Donald Trump. Habba went on to call Carroll "crazy" assuring that she would get "zero" from the $83 million awarded to her in the past defamation hearing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

During her rant, Habba also vowed to sue Carroll for the ex-POTUS' legal fees. Habba was on the opposing side in the case that led to Trump facing a significant $83.3 million judgment for defaming Carroll during his presidency.

In that instance, Judge Lewis Kaplan issued a ruling stating, "Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’ Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump, in fact, did exactly that."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephanie Keith

Trump has posted a substantial $91.6 million bond to advance his appeal against the significant judgment. During a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David, Habba discussed various legal matters surrounding Trump for nearly two hours. Bet-David asked, "How much of the 83 million is she going to see?"

To which the lawyer replied, "Zero! Zero. And then I’m going to sue for attorney’s fees." Bet-David further questioned, "So she can’t go shopping. You mean she can’t buy —" to which Habba enthusiastically answered, "She can’t buy her friends — oh, I watched that. I said I said, Reid Hoffman, I hope you’re watching. DNC. I hope you’re watching. This is the person. This is the person you picked? She. Look, I couldn’t talk about her cat’s name. I couldn’t talk about that."

Trump wishes a happy birthday to @AlinaHabba pic.twitter.com/1RNiEkAAd3 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) April 1, 2024

Habba went on to claim that video clips of Carroll talking about her cat’s name and her description of Trump sexually assaulting her would have constituted proof she was "crazy" and not Trump’s defamatory statements.

Trump encountered renewed legal challenges in July 2023 when the Justice Department expanded its list of accusations, including allegations of tampering with surveillance footage at his South Florida estate. ​

Work out the timeline of other credible accusers, where that fits in, the times with Epstein raping children, sex parties and then the E J Carroll rape the trip or trips to Russia and other scandalous stories, illustrates lifelong CRIMINAL & sexually perverted predator — Indicater Lines (@SPHems) April 3, 2024

According to the Washington Post Habba stated, "When he has his turn in court and when we get to file our papers, you will see that every single video, every single surveillance tape that was requested, was turned over. If President Trump didn’t want something turned over, I assure you, that is something that could have been done, but he never would act like that. He is the most ethical American I know."

So, you're saying his conviction of sexually assaulting E J Carroll is a lie. The stormy daniels hush money also lies, his retention of highly secret documents - lies (given that he admitted to having them). I know, so many fabricated lies against the saintly trump 🙄🙄🤡💩😂😂 — eleni rokaki 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@elenirokaki) March 30, 2024

She also added, "...he cooperated as he always does. But they would like the American public to believe in these bogus indictments that there are some facts that say that President Trump was obstructing justice." In the case involving a charge related to the military documents Trump claimed to possess during a meeting, Habba maintained that she couldn't disclose them as they hadn't been declassified.