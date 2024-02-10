In an unexpected turn of events, Alina Habba, former President Donald Trump's lawyer, has seemingly endorsed a meme that compares her to pop star Taylor Swift, suggesting that the country needs more women like her [Habba] and fewer like Swift. Amid the controversy, some conspiracy theorists are making whimsical claims, suggesting that pop star and NFL star Travis Kelce are colluding to manipulate the outcome of the Super Bowl, thereby engineering President Joe Biden's second term. The alleged motive behind this far-fetched conspiracy theory is to create an opportunity for a Swift-Kelce 'uber' endorsement, per Meidas Touch.

While Swift's influence as a public figure is undeniable, the notion of her orchestrating political events through sports outcomes seems unfounded and fantastical. Nonetheless, the controversy took a surprising turn when Habba, the attorney who previously represented Trump in a case resulting in an $83.3 million judgment for defamation, positioned herself against Swift as a 'better' role model, leading to mockery from Swift fans and some support from other social media users.

A Twitter user posted a side-by-side photo of Habba and Swift, asking, "Who thinks this country needs a lot more women like Alina Habba, and a lot less like Taylor Swift? 🙋‍♀️" Habba seemingly endorsed the sentiment by reposting the meme on Instagram, leading the user to reveal they had to go private due to 'liberal attacks.'

Renowned for her outspoken criticism of former POTUS and her endorsement of Biden in the 2020 election, the Anti-Hero singer has once again become a prominent figure in the media. The heightened attention surrounding Swift during NFL games has, however, also sparked displeasure among some ardent supporters of Trump's MAGA movement.

As Swift's public appearances coincide with Travis Kelce's football endeavors, speculation has surfaced about the possibility of her 'reaffirming' her endorsement for Biden in the upcoming election. Many critics feel that it suggests a 'coordinated effort' between Swift and Kelce to influence the outcome of the Super Bowl, ostensibly to set the stage for a joint endorsement. Even prominent Republicans, such as Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently dropped out in the race to the White House, seemed to support this theory when he tweeted that Swift and Kelce were 'an artificially culturally propped-up couple' to benefit Biden's campaign, as per Newsweek.

Trump's attorney recently made headlines as she attended the Trump Victory Party in New Hampshire just a day after requesting a delay in the defamation trial against the former President. The trial centered around writer E. Jean Carroll's accusations Trump and faced a brief pause following Habba's claims of being exposed to COVID-19 and displaying symptoms. This request for a delay came after one juror was excused for illness, even though the trial could proceed with eight jurors, as agreed upon by Judge Lewis Kaplan and Carroll's legal team. However, the plot thickened when, the next day, she was reportedly spotted celebrating Trump's victory in the New Hampshire primary. Eventually, Trump was ordered to pay more than $8 million in damages to Carroll.